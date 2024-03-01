M&S wins Marble Arch legal battle in blow for Michael Gove

The Marks & Spencer Group Plc Marble Arch store on Oxford Street in London

Marks & Spencer has won a crucial legal victory against Michael Gove in the battle over the retailer’s multi-million pound redevelopment of its Marble Arch store.

The Housing Secretary will be forced to rethink his decision to block the plans after a High Court judge sided with the retailer.

Marks & Spencer successfully convinced the courts that Mr Gove was wrong to reject its plans to knock down and rebuild its flagship Oxford Street department store.

Mr Gove previously blocked the scheme on the basis that it would “fail to support the transition to a low carbon future, and would overall fail to encourage the reuse of existing resources, including the conversion of existing buildings.”

Under the plans, M&S was seeking to demolish its Art Deco building near Marble Arch and replace it with a new 10-storey complex.

The High Court judge agreed with M&S that Mr Gove had “misinterpreted and wrongly applied planning policy” by blocking the scheme.

M&S’s proposals had been supported by the council, the Mayor and an independent inspector. Mr Gove will now have to make a decision again.

The ruling followed months of criticism by M&S bosses, who had claimed the block on its scheme was “senseless”.

Writing in the Telegraph, Stuart Machin, chief executive of Marks & Spencer, previously branded the decision as “anti-business” and claimed it would have a “chilling effect” on investment across the country.

Mr Machin said: “The Government is elected to govern and show leadership, not act like a pressure group, particularly on climate. It is one haphazard decision after the next with no clarity or clear direction and Gove’s decision only compounds this further.”