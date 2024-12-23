M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) Generated Higher Net Interest Margins in Q3

Polaris Capital Management, an investment management company, released its third quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Global markets were in solidly positive territory for the third straight quarter of 2024 despite geopolitical volatility. Polaris Global Equity Composite (net of fees) returned 6.86% in the quarter, compared to 6.46% return for the MSCI World Index, gross dividends reinvested. In addition, check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2024.

Polaris Global Equity Strategy highlighted stocks like M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB), in the third quarter 2024 investor letter. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) is a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offers retail and commercial banking products and services. The one-month return of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) was -14.31%, and its shares gained 38.79% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On December 20, 2024, M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) stock closed at $189.48 per share with a market capitalization of $31.439 billion.

Polaris Global Equity Strategy stated the following regarding M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) in its Q3 2024 investor letter:

"On the backdrop of interest rate cuts, financials shined on expectations for loan demand and cheaper cost of capital; in fact, all sector holdings were in absolute positive territory. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) reported higher net interest margins, on good investment yields and stable deposit and borrowing costs. The upstate New York based bank noted growth in commercial and industrial loans, outpacing its peers, while simultaneously reducing its commercial real estate exposure."

