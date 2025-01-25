I’m a Social Security Recipient: 3 Worries I Have Under a Trump Presidency

JEANNE ACCORSINI/SIPA / Shutterstock / JEANNE ACCORSINI/SIPA / Shutterstock

There are lots of talks about what could happen with Social Security — especially now that President-elect Donald Trump has been elected into office. At 72, Alexander P. is watching all of them. The widowed grandfather of three is concerned about what could come when Trump becomes president for a second time.

Learn More: If You Rely On Social Security, Make These 4 Money Moves Now That Trump Is President-Elect

Try This: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

Here are some concerns of a Social Security recipient ahead of Trump’s presidency.

Loss of Income

“My kids think I’m obsessed with all this Social Security talk,” Alexander said. “But when you’re living on a fixed income, every proposed change feels ultra, ultra scary.”

Alexander pointed out that Trump’s proposed policies could create a $2.3 trillion shortfall in Social Security funding. He relies on these benefits for 85% of his monthly income, so the math is upsetting, to say the least.

For Alexander, this is about much more than politics. It’s about survival. During a recent coffee chat with friends, he tallied up how many of them rely completely on Social Security. “Most of us aren’t asking for much — just what we were promised after working all those years,” he explained.

Read Next: The Trump Economy Begins: 4 Money Moves Boomers Should Make Before Inauguration Day

Cost-of-Living Adjustments

Alexander said his cost-of-living adjustment didn’t come close to covering the price increases he has been witnessing. “They tell us inflation is one number, but I’m seeing something completely different at the grocery store,” he said.

As reported by CNN, between 2010 and 2024, Social Security benefits rose by 58%. However, over the same time period, the costs of goods and services rose by 73%.

And a Trump presidency could have an impact on cost-of-living adjustments in the future. According to The Motley Fool, Trump’s proposed tariffs could lead to higher costs and inflation. That could increase the cost-of-living adjustments for Social Security. That being said, because many people, including Alexander, are finding that the adjustments aren’t keeping pace with inflation, it’s likely that there will still be a loss in buying power, according to The Motley Fool.

Alexander added that he’s looking at local food banks for extra help — something he thought he would never do in his lifetime.

Dwindling Savings

While Alexander owns his modest ranch home and receives a small pension from his manufacturing days, he’s watching his savings go down and down. Last winter, he almost had to choose between filling a prescription and fixing his furnace — until his kids stepped in. “That’s not a choice anyone should have to make after working their whole life,” he said.