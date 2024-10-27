I’m a Social Security Expert: 4 Reasons I’m Concerned About Trump’s Tax Policies

With the presidential election looming, voters are looking closely at each candidate’s policies to determine how they might affect the economy, and thus, their wallets.

From fears about inflation and economic stability, some voters wonder how former President Donald Trump’s proposed tax cuts and policies will affect them. A big area of concern is Social Security.

Social Security expert Angelo Crocco, a CPA and owner of AC Accounting, spoke with GOBankingRates to explain his concerns, which might align with questions Americans have about Trump’s tax policies.

Undermining Disability Insurance

One of the big tax policies Trump has put forth is cutting federal payroll taxes. While this might temporarily help Americans, it could lead to a major problem, according to Crocco — undermining or or weakening Social Security overall, which will also hurt Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI).

Since SSDI is funded by the same payroll taxes, any cuts therein may result in even fewer funds allocated to this critical program.

“My concern is that disabled Americans may find fewer resources if the government decides to tighten eligibility for disability benefits or even reduce payouts. This is an issue that doesn’t get enough attention, as most discussions around payroll tax cuts focus on retirement benefits,” Crocco said.

Right now, SSDI is an essential component of the Social Security safety net, Crocco said, and its erosion may have detrimental effects on individuals who rely on it.

Risk of Privatization and Retirement Instability

If Trump’s tax cuts were to limit the funds going into Social Security, this could also pave the way for Social Security’s partial privatization, Crocco said. There’s already a growing advocacy for market-driven investment accounts rather than guaranteed benefits among certain proponents if Social Security’s funding becomes unstable, but it’s missing some important considerations, Crocco said.

“While this might sound appealing to some, it comes with a significant risk: Retirees would be exposed to market fluctuations, which could jeopardize their financial security during downturns,” Crocco said.