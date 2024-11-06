M&S smashes City profit forecasts as recovery of high street stalwart accelerates

Marks & Spencer smashed City profit forecasts in the first half of the year as the turnaround of the high street food and clothing stalwart gathered pace.

The retailer said it made a pre-tax profit of £391.9 million in the six months to 28 September, up 20.4%, compared with a consensus forecast from analysts of £361 million.

The company said that food sales surged 8.1% with operating profits of £213.1 million and a margin of 5.1%.

Clothing and homeware sales were 4.7% higher with a 5.1% margin delivering profits of £213.1 million. Growth for both sides of the business was faster than forecast.

M&S said first half food growth had been driven by produce, meat and dairy while clothing sales were propelled by womenswear.

However the company warned on cost pressures with labour cost inflation running at 10% in the current year.

It said: “During the first half of the year, cost inflation has continued to be elevated, running well ahead of price inflation and the consumer environment has been uncertain. Despite this, the business has traded well growing volume and value market share.

“As we enter the second half, we expect this backdrop to persist. Nevertheless, in the first five weeks of the second half overall trading remains on track and we are confident of making further progress in the remainder of the year.”

Stuart Machin, chief executive said: "Executing our strategy to 'Reshape M&S for Growth' has again delivered an increase in customers, sales value and volume, market share, profit and returns. Both food and clothing have now delivered market share growth for four consecutive years.

“Central to our strategy is our vision to be the most trusted retailer, with quality products at the heart of everything we do. This is not something we take lightly, and our relentlessness in delivering customers the best quality, innovation, service and value only available at M&S underpins our trading momentum.

“In food, we have been resolute in our commitment to trusted value. Over 1,000 products are being upgraded and 1,400 new lines are being launched across the year, putting us even further ahead of the pack on quality credentials, and value perception is the highest it's been in a decade. Progress on being a 'shopping list retailer' has driven growth in larger baskets.”

“In clothing, deeper buying into campaign lines and on-trend collaborations have driven yet another move on in style perception, with Womenswear and Menswear attracting new customers. Our authoritative lead on quality and value has supported strong full price sales in a promotional market.”

