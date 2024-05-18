I’m a Shopping Expert: 5 Top Purchases I Make Before Memorial Day Weekend

gorodenkoff / Getty Images

While Memorial Day’s origins stem from honoring military members who perished in service, the present-day reality is that Memorial Day weekend tends to kick off the unofficial start to the summer across much of the US. It’s also a period that tends to be full of big sales at different retailers.

But you don’t have to wait until Memorial Day itself to start shopping. In some cases, you can find early Memorial Day sales right now. And even if you can’t score a discount, sometimes it’s worth it to stock up before the holiday weekend so that you can start to enjoy summer a little sooner.

With that in mind, consider the following types of purchases to make before Memorial Day weekend.

Grilling Supplies

Memorial Day tends to be a time for gathering with friends and family to enjoy backyard barbecues, so it can make sense to shop in advance for these get-togethers, rather than waiting until the last minute when things might be sold out.

“I would stock up on products for my barbecue, making sure I have all of the cooking utensils, platters, and of course my favorite foods like burgers and hot dogs,” said Stacy Feinman, co-founder of The Tropical Agency and a shopping aficionado.

If you have kids and want to get them involved in the fun too, consider the Sizzling BBQ Set from Hape, suggested Ali Mierzejewski, editor-in-chief at The Toy Insider.

“As the grownups are cooking up food on Memorial Day weekend, aspiring grillmasters can play along on this awesome tabletop playset,” she said.

Sun Protection

As the weather gets warmer, it’s important to also stock up on sun protection.

“Sunscreen is a must for summer. I always recommend a facial sunscreen and a body sunscreen to apply daily. I also wear a hat every day in the summer to protect my face and love a fun designer baseball cap,” said Feinman.

Pool Gear

Whether you’re spending your Memorial Day weekend at a hotel or just want to prepare for summer weekends, now could be the perfect time to stock up on everything you need to enjoy a pool day.

That could include items like “bathing suits, sandals, and pool floats,” said Feinman. “Accessorizing for summer is one of the best parts with all the bright colors and fun prints.”

One type of product, in particular, to consider for families with young kids is a BigMouth X Squishmallows pool float.

“It’s a new way to incorporate kids’ favorite collectible Squishmallows into your life. These pool floats are big and durable, perfect for the whole family. Plus, if they’re anything like their plush counterparts, you’ll want to grab them before they sell out,” said Mierzejewski.

Outdoor Fun for Kids

You don’t have to be by a pool to enjoy summer weather. As schools start to close for the summer and the days get longer, you might stock up on outdoor toys and equipment for your kids.

“As a mom, my two-year-old son loves to be outside. He loves to ride his tricycles, play with his t-ball set, ride his scooter and if you have the space, it would be great to invest in a playground,” said Feinman.

One type of playset to consider is the H2OGO! Splash Mega Water Park, an inflatable water park for kids.

“Perfect for your backyard cookouts and parties all summer long, multiple kids can play on this at one time,” said Mierzejewski. “This one is definitely worth the higher price point — you get a lot of bang for your buck.”

Travel Supplies

Memorial Day weekend is also a big travel period, but even if you’re staying home for this May holiday, perhaps you’ll hit the road in the coming months. In that case, it can make sense to stock up on travel supplies now.

The exact gear depends on the types of trips you’d like to take, but it doesn’t always have to be something large like a tent. For example, Feinman suggested getting a new beach bag. That can come in handy whether you’re packing up for a day trip to the beach or want a bag that makes it easy to enjoy a weekend lounging around a resort pool.

Another suggestion for families with young kids is to grab a Jot Pocket Writing Tablet from Boogie Board, particularly the Shimmer Collection, said Mierzejewski.

“If you’ve got big travel plans for Memorial Day weekend or throughout the summer, you’ll want to make sure to be prepared with one of these travel-friendly LCD tablets,” she said. “It saves grownups the headache of packing up paper and art supplies for some creative drawing time, while still keeping kids busy on the go.”

