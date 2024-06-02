I’m a Self-Made Millionaire, but I Still Opt for the Budget Versions of These 6 Items

malerapaso / iStock/Getty Images

Tommy Mello started his garage door repair and installation company, A1 Garage Door Service, from the ground up, eventually going from $50,000 in debt to $200 million in revenue. His company now has over 50 physical locations in 15 states.

Although Mello can now afford to live lavishly, the self-made millionaire said there are a few items he still won’t splurge on.

Basic Tools and Equipment

As a home services expert, Mello has learned that some tools are simply not worth spending more on.

“While it’s crucial to have high-quality tools for certain specialized tasks, many basic tools can be perfectly adequate even at a lower price point,” he said. “I often opt for budget versions of common tools like hammers, screwdrivers and tape measures because they get the job done without the premium price tag.

“For high-usage or specialized tools, I do invest more; but, for everyday items, budget versions are sufficient and cost effective.”

Office Supplies

If you’re an entrepreneur, buying store-brand or bulk office supplies is a great way to save — even if you can afford to purchase more expensive options.

“I find no need to splurge on expensive pens, paper or other office supplies,” Mello said. “Budget brands perform just as well for everyday tasks, and the savings add up over time. This allows me to allocate more resources toward areas that directly impact the business, like marketing and customer service.”

Casual Clothing

Mello doesn’t opt for designer brands when purchasing everyday clothing.

“While I appreciate quality attire for business meetings and events, I usually go for budget-friendly options for everyday casual wear,” he said. “Comfort and functionality matter more to me than brand names when it comes to clothes I wear around the office or at home.”

Cleaning Products

“Generic or store-brand cleaning products are often just as effective as their pricier counterparts,” Mello said. “For both home and office cleaning, I choose budget options, ensuring cleanliness and hygiene without unnecessary expenditure.”

Tech Accessories

This is another category where Mello finds generic options work just as well as the name brands, so he is happy to cut costs.

“Items like phone chargers, USB cables and basic headphones are things I usually buy from budget brands,” he said. “These accessories tend to wear out or get lost frequently, and I’ve found that the lower-cost options perform adequately for my needs.”

Groceries

“When it comes to food, I don’t shy away from store brands,” Mello said. “Many of these products are made by the same manufacturers as name brands but cost significantly less. This approach helps manage household expenses without compromising on quality or taste.”

Why This Self-Made Millionaire Still Buys Budget Items

Cutting corners on certain items allows Mello to invest more in his business, which helps him maintain his millionaire status.

“Opting for budget versions of these items doesn’t mean compromising on quality — it’s about making smart financial decisions,” he said. “By saving on everyday purchases, I can invest more in growing the business and enhancing the quality of services we provide at A1 Garage Door Service. This mindset of thoughtful spending has been a key component of my entrepreneurial journey, helping to balance cost efficiency with high performance and customer satisfaction.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire, but I Still Opt for the Budget Versions of These 6 Items