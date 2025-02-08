I’m a Retiree Living in Portugal: Here’s My Monthly Budget

alxpin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kyle M., age 54, a retired in-house counsel for a technology company, and his wife first visited Portugal in September 2023. After extended visits back and forth over the past 15 months, they’ve since bought a home there and are applying for permanent residency.

Learn More: I’m a Retired Boomer: 3 Things I Wish I Had Done Differently To Better Prepare for Retirement Longevity

Find Out: 4 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money That Actually Work

Portugal was top of their list for countries in which to retire due to its beauty and affordable cost of living, especially around expenditures that are hugely expensive in the United States, such as healthcare and even food.

“It is shockingly difficult to come back to the U.S. pricewise,” Kyle said. When they return to the U.S., he said, “it’s staggering how expensive things are here.”

Kyle shared their monthly budget and how prices compare in Portugal to the U.S. For 2025, Kyle and his wife have budgeted for $181,000 in expenses for everything, which includes travel to and from the U.S. as well, as costs of living and some expenses they still pay for their young adult daughters. They draw income from several rental properties and their retirement accounts.

Healthcare

One of the biggest changes to their budget has been how much they pay for healthcare.

“[In the U.S.], I was budgeting around $4,000 a month for healthcare for a family of four, and that included both health insurance, which was about $2,800 a month, and copays and deductibles,” Kyle explained

On Portugal’s public health system, that cost is around $3,250 Euros (approximately $3,347 USD) for himself and his wife for the year, plus an additional $1,000 per month for one of their daughters. That’s a shift from around $50,000 per year to more like $15,000 per year.

Read Next: I’m Retired and Regret My Frugal Retirement — Here’s Why

Mortgage Payments and Home Expenses

They were able to purchase their home in Portugal by selling a property in the U.S., but they do still have mortgage payments they mostly break even on with two income-generating rental properties. Mostly they have some associated expenses such as insurance, property taxes and other maintenance. Property taxes in Portugal are significantly lower.

Commuting Expenses

Since Kyle and his wife are both retired, they no longer have commuting costs. Their monthly budget for gas and transportation has gone down from about $300 per month, or $3,600 per year, to around $600 per year.

Groceries and Dining Out

Kyle budgets $800 a month for groceries and $750 a month for dining out. They don’t typically have trouble staying under this budget for either form of eating. Dining out is significantly cheaper in Portugal.

Story Continues