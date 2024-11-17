I’m a Retired Boomer: Here Are 6 Things I No Longer Buy Because They’re a Waste of Money

Liubomyr Vorona / iStock.com

The best part of retiring is spending your time and money how you want to. Whether that includes traveling the world or playing a couple extra rounds of golf each month, you have flexibility during this time of your life.

However, reassessing your spending habits is a great idea to keep your retirement stress-free and ensure you’re not overspending. This is exactly what Patrick H. did when he retired several years ago.

He and his wife live mostly on Social Security and they found that many expenses were a waste of money for them to have.

“We didn’t have much retirement savings, so it forced us to really think hard about what meant the most to us,” Patrick said. “We considered what would provide us with the most satisfaction. If a particular expense no longer had much value, we eliminated it.”

Let’s dig a little deeper into some costly mistakes boomers should avoid.

Expensive Vehicles

The average new car payment in the United States is a whopping $735. If you are a two-car household, you may pay over $1400 a month alone on vehicles — not including gas, maintenance or insurance.

Instead of wasting your hard-earned money on car payments, consider downsizing to a one-car household or buying a safe, reliable car with cash to eliminate car payments. This allows you more freedom in your monthly budget for other activities.

“After I retired, I realized I wasn’t driving nearly as much,” Patrick added. “My wife and I started discussing whether we could make it work with just one car. I had an older truck that was already paid off, but we were paying a car payment each month on my wife’s car. We decided to sell her car, leaving us without a car payment.”

Extra Insurance Policies

It never hurts to have too much protection — investing in good life insurance or disability insurance can be beneficial, depending on your circumstances. However, you may be presented with many insurance options that you may not need.

For example, if your children are grown and financially independent, do you need a large life insurance policy? Or, if you’ve decided that you no longer want to drive, you may be able to drop your car insurance policies altogether.

Take some time to talk with your financial planner to ensure you’re not paying for insurance you don’t need and that your beneficiaries are up-to-date on the policies you do need.