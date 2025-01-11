I’m a Real Estate Agent: 5 Reasons Why 2025 Is the Year To Buy in Florida

Fotoluminate / Shutterstock.com

Based on Redfin data from November 2024, the home prices in Florida were slightly up at 0.9% annually, with a median price of $408,400. With 24,135 homes sold across the state in November and median days on the market of 69, signs are pointing toward why 2025 may be the right time to buy in Florida if you’re looking for an investment or a place to call home.

Here are five reasons why 2025 is the year to buy in Florida for either a housing change or a real estate investment.

1. Market Stability

“The Florida real estate market is expected to reach stability by 2025, with modest appreciation thereafter,” said Alexei Morgado, a licensed real estate agent and the founder of Lexawise.

“After a few years of extremely rapid growth, the appreciation rates are likely to moderate to between 3 and 5% annually, which is a very reasonable level and, therefore, more predictable to buyers.”

If you’ve been waiting to buy property in Florida because of the pricing spikes, this could be the ideal time to make a move with stable growth. Since prices only went up 0.9% for the year, you may be able to find something within your budget if you start looking now.

According to Redfin data, house prices across the U.S. were up 5.4% annually in November, with a median selling price of $429,963, making Florida’s growth much lower. This market stability is the incentive that many prospective homebuyers may have been looking for heading into 2025.

2. Demographic Growth

“Population trends can say a lot about the future of the housing market, noted Andrew Reichek, a real estate expert and owner of Bode Builders. “With all of these new people moving to the state, they will need a place to live.”

According to Econographic News, Florida’s population has grown 5.1% since the last census in 2020, which is a gain of over a million residents.

There’s no denying that Florida’s perfect weather and lifestyle have been attracting several citizens, leading to a very high growth rate.

“The increased population shows a sustained demand for housing that is stable and provides a long-term appreciation for investors,” Morgado added.

Reichek added that you always want to see a growing population if you’re going to invest in real estate. This demographic indicates that there will be an increase in housing demand in the future, so you’ll want to lock in your real estate investment sooner rather than later.

