M N C Wireless Berhad Second Quarter 2024 Earnings: RM0.014 loss per share (vs RM0.007 loss in 2Q 2023)

M N C Wireless Berhad (KLSE:MNC) Second Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: RM3.58m (up 25% from 2Q 2023).

Net loss: RM3.24m (loss widened by 107% from 2Q 2023).

RM0.014 loss per share (further deteriorated from RM0.007 loss in 2Q 2023).

KLSE:MNC Earnings and Revenue History December 24th 2023

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

M N C Wireless Berhad shares are up 3.8% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Be aware that M N C Wireless Berhad is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis and 2 of those are concerning...

