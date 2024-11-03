I’m a Millennial: Here’s How I’m Living Frugally in 2025

Jeff G. is a 33-year-old TV writer in Los Angeles who’s learned that Hollywood dreams don’t have to come with a Hollywood-sized budget. Between LA’s sky-high prices and the entertainment industry’s feast-or-famine income cycles, he’s mastered the art of strategic spending.

Here’s how he’s keeping it real and living frugally in the city of make-believe.

The ‘Writers’ Room’ Housing Hack

According to Jeff, a quick way to save money is to share rent. After all, he believes that living alone in LA isn’t worth the premium.

“I share a four-bedroom house in Burbank with three other writers,” Jeff shared. “We turned the garage into a writers’ room where we can all work. It’s like having a home office and industry networking built into my rent.”

Industry Bartering System

Entertainment folks are getting creative with trading services. “I write copy for my friend’s production company website, and in exchange, she lets me use her equipment for my side projects,” Jeff explained. “My mom, who is an artist and would trade paintings for work all the time, taught me it’s all about leveraging your skills instead of your wallet.”

Hybrid Car Investment

Some splurges actually save money.

“I bit the bullet and bought a hybrid car last year,” Jeff said. “Between LA traffic and gas prices hitting $7 a gallon, I’m saving about $300 monthly on fuel. Plus, the carpool lane access is worth its weight in gold out here.”

Meal Prep Marathon

Sunday is for scripts and sauce. “I do this thing I call ‘writer’s meal prep’ – I write while my Instant Pot does its thing,” Jeff said. “One pot of chili, one curry, one pasta sauce. Boom – that’s lunch for the whole week, and I’m not dropping $22 on sad desk salads.”

Freelance Emergency Fund

Entertainment work is unpredictable – and Jeff is feeling the squeeze now more than ever.

“I live on 50% of my income when I’m working, no matter what,” Jeff explained. “The other 50% goes straight to savings because, in this industry, you never know when the next strike or production pause is coming.”

Strategic Subscription Share

Streaming doesn’t have to drain your account. “Four friends and I each pay for one major streaming service and share logins,” Jeff said. “I handle HBO Max, someone else does Netflix, [and] another covers Disney+. We save about $50 each monthly, and we’ve never run out of shows to watch.”