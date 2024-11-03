I’m a Millennial: Here’s How I’m Living Frugally in 2025

Jeff G. is a 33-year-old TV writer in Los Angeles who’s learned that Hollywood dreams don’t have to come with a Hollywood-sized budget. Between LA’s sky-high prices and the entertainment industry’s feast-or-famine income cycles, he’s mastered the art of strategic spending.
Here’s how he’s keeping it real and living frugally in the city of make-believe.
The ‘Writers’ Room’ Housing Hack
According to Jeff, a quick way to save money is to share rent. After all, he believes that living alone in LA isn’t worth the premium.
“I share a four-bedroom house in Burbank with three other writers,” Jeff shared. “We turned the garage into a writers’ room where we can all work. It’s like having a home office and industry networking built into my rent.”
Industry Bartering System
Entertainment folks are getting creative with trading services. “I write copy for my friend’s production company website, and in exchange, she lets me use her equipment for my side projects,” Jeff explained. “My mom, who is an artist and would trade paintings for work all the time, taught me it’s all about leveraging your skills instead of your wallet.”
Hybrid Car Investment
Some splurges actually save money.
“I bit the bullet and bought a hybrid car last year,” Jeff said. “Between LA traffic and gas prices hitting $7 a gallon, I’m saving about $300 monthly on fuel. Plus, the carpool lane access is worth its weight in gold out here.”
Meal Prep Marathon
Sunday is for scripts and sauce. “I do this thing I call ‘writer’s meal prep’ – I write while my Instant Pot does its thing,” Jeff said. “One pot of chili, one curry, one pasta sauce. Boom – that’s lunch for the whole week, and I’m not dropping $22 on sad desk salads.”
Freelance Emergency Fund
Entertainment work is unpredictable – and Jeff is feeling the squeeze now more than ever.
“I live on 50% of my income when I’m working, no matter what,” Jeff explained. “The other 50% goes straight to savings because, in this industry, you never know when the next strike or production pause is coming.”
Strategic Subscription Share
Streaming doesn’t have to drain your account. “Four friends and I each pay for one major streaming service and share logins,” Jeff said. “I handle HBO Max, someone else does Netflix, [and] another covers Disney+. We save about $50 each monthly, and we’ve never run out of shows to watch.”
The Coffee Club Collective
Even small savings add up. “A group of us bought a fancy coffee maker for our shared workspace,” Jeff noted. “We each chip in $20 monthly for beans and supplies. It’s way cheaper than daily Starbucks runs, and honestly? Our coffee’s better, no lie.”
Industry Discount Detective
LA has hidden perks for entertainment workers. “I keep a spreadsheet of every industry discount I can find,” Jeff shared. “Gym memberships, software subscriptions, even some restaurants offer entertainment industry rates. You just have to know to ask.”
The ‘No New Tech’ Rule
It’s important when trying to live frugally to fight the urge to upgrade new tech. “I only replace technology when it actually dies,” Jeff explained. “My phone is three years old, my laptop is five, and guess what? They still write scripts just fine. That’s thousands saved on unnecessary upgrades.”
Flexible Side Gig
Due to the feast-or-famine nature of his work, Jeff has found it’s best to have some side gigs going. “I picked up audio transcription work I can do between writing sessions,” he said. “It’s perfect because I can do it anywhere, and it keeps money flowing during production breaks.”
The bottom line? As Jeff puts it, “You don’t have to live like a struggling artist to pursue your dreams. You just have to be creative with your money the same way you’re creative with your work.”
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m a Millennial: Here’s How I’m Living Frugally in 2025