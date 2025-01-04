I’m a Mechanic: 11 SUVs I Would Never Buy and Why They Aren’t Worth It

©Jeep

It can’t be said that Americans weren’t flush for SUV options in 2024. Despite costing more than sedans and hatchbacks, the SUV market grows every year. Regardless of inflationary or economic uncertainty concerns, SUVs comfortably dominate the auto landscape in the U.S.

With ownership costs — initial costs, financing, depreciation, insurance, fuel and assorted parking and ticketing fees — being so expensive, cars are the No. 1 wealth-killer for many drivers, especially those from lower-income households and individuals on fixed incomes.

According to Statista, the SUV market in the U.S. is projected to reach $333 billion this year, but with so many models available, there are some worth every penny and some that should be avoided at all costs.

Regarding SUVs you shouldn’t buy, GOBankingRates asked auto expert Chris Pyle, who operates as a full-time virtual mechanic at JustAnswer, and Mike Winter, long-time owner of MDP Diesel & Auto Repair in Jackson, Michigan, and here’s what they had to say about several SUVs/groups of SUVs that aren’t worth buying.

Popular SUVs Mechanics Say Aren’t Worth the Cost

Land Rover Range Rover

Land Rover Discovery

Land Rover’s luxury SUVs get a bad rep when it comes to value for money and reliability. For the experienced Winter, the Range Rover model has too many concerns that make it a bad choice for buyers, citing, “Terrible depreciation and resale value, very high repair costs…electrical issues, coolant issues, turbo issues.”

Pyle picked on a Land Rover too, but for him, it’s the Discovery that should be avoided. “They are expensive to maintain doing just general maintenance and when they fail, the parts and labor are high,” he said.

Toyota 4Runner

According to Pyle, the 4Runner’s problems stem from value and a squandering of the vehicle’s intended usage. “It is a great vehicle inside and outside — a purchase you will not be disappointed with,” he said. “The bad part though, it is designed to be off-road and most [people] do not do that. So, you are paying for features never used. A different and cheaper SUV to stay on the highway is better.”

Volkswagen Taos

Consumer Reports (CR) uses road test scores and predicted reliability for its vehicle analyses, but also relies on customer (subscriber) satisfaction and safety scores. So, its articles should approached with caution. Still, it named the Taos the second-least reliable vehicle for 2024, and Winter agrees. Volkswagen’s five-seat compact SUV may require frequent and expensive repairs. The price is right (expected 2025 MSRP should be around $26,000, per Kelley Blue Book), but is it worth it?