I’m an Investor: I’m Making These Money Moves Immediately If Trump Wins

Presidential election years are often filled with anxiety about the country’s future. This anxiety even spills into stock market investments. A recent poll by the Nationwide Retirement Institute found that 76% of respondents are feeling on edge about the upcoming election and 32% are planning to make changes to their portfolio allocations depending on the outcome.

Read Next: I’m an Economist: Here’s My Prediction for Social Security If Kamala Harris Wins the Election

For You: 9 Things You Must Do To Grow Your Wealth in 2024

No matter who you want to win, that person will have the ability to influence many things in the country, including the economy. If former President Donald Trump wins the election, there may be money moves that you want to make in response. Here are several suggestions from investing experts.

Trending Now:

Target Stocks Benefiting From Tax Cuts

During Trump’s previous term as president, he cut the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%. If Trump wins again, he may do the same during his second term. Companies that would benefit from further tax cuts may prosper, so targeting these stocks could benefit your portfolio.

Learn More: Trump Wants To Eliminate Income Taxes: How Would That Impact You If You Are Retired?

Invest In Banks and Financial Services Stocks

During Trump’s previous term as president, he loosened financial regulations imposed after the 2008 financial crisis. If elected to a second term, he will likely continue working to roll back oversight of banks and Wall Street. This would benefit major banks. However, lower regulations can also increase risk across the board.

Look Into Real Estate

Trump is known for real estate. It’s where he’s generated the majority of his wealth. Because of this, his policies generally favor the real estate industry. If Trump wins, real estate investment trusts (REITs) or direct real estate investments might be a good choice.

“I plan to take advantage of any tax cuts by investing in income-generating real estate,” said Joe Stance, founder of Stance Commercial Real Estate. “The tax benefits of real estate investment, like depreciation, become more valuable if rates are lowered under Trump again. I’m looking at purchasing a mixed-use retail property where the additional income and tax offsets could significantly boost my returns.”

Invest in American Companies

Several of Trump’s campaign promises involve trying to bolster American companies and bring business back home. Trump has said he wants to rekindle and expand the tariffs he enacted during his first term. This includes imposing a 60% tariff on all goods from China and a 10% tariff on goods from other countries.