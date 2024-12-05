M&S gets the all clear from Rayner to demolish Marble Arch flagship

Marks & Spencer flagship at Marble Arch (Google Maps)

Marks and Spencer was given the all clear to demolish its 94 year old flagship store at Marble Arch today ending one of the most bitterly contested and high profile planning rows of recent years.

The retailer wants to knock down 1930s Orchard House on Oxford Street, as well as two other more recent buildings, and replace them with a ten storey development with a new but smaller M&S store, a pedestrian arcade, offices, a cafe and a gym.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner granted permission for the hugely controversial proposals to go ahead today almost four years after they were first submitted to Westminster council in a ruling highlighting the “significant employment and regeneration benefits” of the M&S scheme.

The deccison was warmly welcomed by M&S and business groups but condemned as “wilfully myopic” by opposition groups.

The row had become a test case in the argument about whether ageing buildings should be bulldozed or retrofitted to extend their lifespan and reduce carbon emissions.

M&S CEO Stuart Machin said: “I am delighted that, after three unnecessary years of delays, obfuscation and political posturing at its worst, under the previous Government, our plans for Marble Arch – the only retail-led regeneration proposal on Oxford Street – have finally been approved.

“We can now get on with the job of helping to rejuvenate the UK’s premier shopping street through a flagship M&S store and office space, which will support 2,000 jobs and act as a global standard-bearer for sustainability.

“We share the Government’s ambition to breathe the life back into our cities and towns and are pleased to see they are serious about getting Britain building and growing. We will now move as fast as we can.”

But Henrietta Billings, director SAVE Britain's Heritage, the conservation group that led opposition to the scheme said: "What a missed opportunity! The government has chosen the easy option – business as usual - when it had a real chance to show leadership and ambition on this urgent issue. Our old, wasteful knock-it-down-and-start-again model is broken. There is real appetite in the construction sector for change. They’re crying out for clarity from government.

“Reusing buildings is great for the planet, great for communities – and it’s also great for growth. Just look at the cultural powerhouse that is Tate Modern, or converted department stores across the country, or the great Pennine textile mills that are once again a driving force in their local economies as commercial space or homes.

“It is wilfully myopic not to see that the elegant M&S building could play a similar role in the story of Oxford Street, whose fortunes are already on the up.”

