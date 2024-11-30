I’m Gen-Z: 4 Tips To Budget Correctly During Your First Job

Prostock-Studio / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Getting your first ‘real job‘ is a huge milestone. While exciting in itself, the paycheck that accompanies it may also feel pretty exhilarating.

Etinosa Omorogbe, a Gen-Z medical tech is currently navigating this chapter. New to the workforce, she’s learning how to create a life for herself that she can comfortably afford.

Of course, this requires knowing how to budget, which takes practice.

Here’s a look at four tips Omorogbe shared from her experiences so far to help fellow Gen-Zers learn to budget correctly in their first career job, paired with expert advice from certified financial planner Dr. Nicole Simpson.

Consider the ‘Spontaneity of Life’

“I just recently started really working on budgeting, and honestly most of my experiences have been ‘lows’ instead of ‘highs,'” she said. “I think what makes things hard for me is reality.”

Devising a structured budget might not be that hard, but she’s already learned life tends to throw financial curveballs. “I come up with a great budget plan that works for the ‘ideal world,’ not taking into account the spontaneity of life,” she shared.

For example, a well-thought-out weekly meal plan might fall apart if unexpected late work nights lead to takeout. “I could set up a weekly plan for dinner and buy groceries for that plan, but not take into consideration the days I get off work late.”

Dr. Nicole Simpson, CFP and founder of Harvest Wealth Financial, emphasizes the importance of flexibility. “A semi-annual review makes total sense until you begin to learn your spending habits. You will begin to identify which months you have increased expenses due to birthdays, other holidays, preferred vacation dates, etcetera.”

Regular reviews and adjustments ensure long-term success. “Taking a financial snapshot and making adjustments will ensure a greater chance of success over time,” said Simpson.

Search for Ways To Save Money Online

One of Omorogbe’s budgeting ‘highs’ has been furniture shopping, as she’s quickly learned how to stretch her dollar.

“The amazing thing about being a Gen-Z is knowing how to use the internet to our advantage,” she said. “I have been able to find amazing deals on my furniture and appliances worldwide while staying within my budget.”

Don’t Buy Everything You Want at Once

“I think the greatest thing that I have learned from having my first job is to take [my] time,” Omorogbe said. “I don’t know if it’s just me, but when I first got my job and salary check, I already had a list of all of the things I wanted to buy that I had in my mind since I was a teenager.”

