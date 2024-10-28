9 Things You Shouldn’t Buy If You Want To Retire Early

If you’re dreaming about retiring early, you’re not alone. The FIRE (financial independence, retire early) movement — which essentially involves saving and investing 50% to 70% of your income — has been gaining steam, and many Americans believe that by doing so they can retire in their 40s or even in their 30s. But achieving this feat also entails a lot of planning and lifestyle sacrifices.

Whatever your reason for wanting to retire early, experts agree that there are some things you should never buy in order to reach that goal. Check them out below, and also explore the best investments if you want to retire early.

Luxury Goods and Experiences

One thing to avoid if you’re hoping to retire early is unnecessary luxury goods that don’t generate income.

“High-end cars, designer clothes and extravagant vacations can quickly drain your savings,” said Andrew Latham, certified financial planner and director of content of Super Money. “Remember, every dollar you spend now is $4 less for your retirement if you plan to retire in 20 years and can earn an average of around 7% APY.”

Latham added that luxury goods jeopardize your financial future because they often come with additional, ongoing costs. Luxury cars, for example, not only have a high upfront costs but also require more expensive insurance, maintenance and repairs, he said.

“These recurring costs can significantly reduce the amount you’re able to save for retirement,” Latham added.

Holiday Home/Timeshare

Taylor Kovar, CFP and CEO of TheMoneyCouple.com and Kovar Wealth Management “early retired” two years ago. According to him, while the lure of a holiday home may be strong, timeshares are often terrible investments.

“They come with hefty annual fees, are hard to sell and rarely appreciate in value,” Kovar said.

High-Interest Debt

Another tip for achieving early retirement is to avoid accumulating high-interest debt, such as credit card debt.

Indeed, for the week ending May 31, the average credit card interest rate was 20.63%, and it seems like this might continue to inch higher, according to Creditcards.com.

“It can quickly spiral out of control and derail your savings efforts,” Latham said. “Instead, focus on living within your means, saving a chunk of every paycheck, and investing wisely in a diversified portfolio.”