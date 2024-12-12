I’m a Financial Advisor: How Grant Cardone’s Approach to Taxes Can Help You Build Wealth

©Grant Cardone

Grant Cardone is trying to redefine taxes as an opportunity that propels people to make more money, invest intelligently and accumulate lasting wealth. Whatever your income bracket, his philosophy can help you build wealth.

Daniel Ray, financial advisor and director of investments and corporate administration at Credit Union Trust, shared some of his insights into his thoughts on Cardone’s philosophy. Let’s dive into how Cardone’s approach to taxes can help build your wealth.

Start a Business

One of the cornerstones of Cardone’s philosophy is entrepreneurship. He urges people to start small, even taking part in a side hustle, to get in control of their financial lives. Besides earning passive income, entrepreneurship offers considerable tax advantages.

“Starting a side business opens up tax opportunities that W-2 employees don’t typically have,” Ray said. “From claiming part of your rent as a home office deduction to writing off travel expenses, these deductions can significantly reduce taxable income and free up cash for reinvestment.”

This will allow entrepreneurs to reinvest the tax savings into growing their businesses. In general, a freelancer can deduct things like subscriptions to software, advertising expenses and even a portion of internet bills if he or they is from home.

According to Ray, this isn’t limited to old-time businesses. “You don’t need to be a millionaire to start. Begin with what you have, claim your deductions and scale from there,” he said. Small businesses that start today might generate big money in the future.

Leverage Real Estate

Real estate is the foundation of Cardone’s wealth-building philosophy. He has spoken volumes on multimillion-dollar multifamily properties, inspiring scores of investors into this lucrative market and explaining how it can help reduce taxes while building wealth.

“Real estate investors can use strategies like depreciation, mortgage interest deductions and 1031 exchanges to defer taxes and grow their portfolios faster,” Ray explained. “Even first-time investors can benefit by starting small with rental properties or house hacking.”

Depreciation allows investors to consider the wear and tear of a property against taxable income while the property builds in value. Tax-deferred 1031 exchanges permit investors to sell a property and reinvest the proceeds into another without immediately paying capital gains taxes.