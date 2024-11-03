I’m a Financial Advisor: 3 Reasons I Think Trump Would Be Better for My Portfolio

With the election just around the corner, many people are uncertain who is worth voting for. Who would be better for the economy? For social policies? For your investment portfolio? These are all fair questions, and they mean different things to different people.

Of course, one of the biggest concerns for voters is the economy, which can impact not only how well businesses do and how well cities and states perform, but also how your portfolio looks. It’s not selfish to want to grow your wealth and consider which candidate might better impact your portfolio–that’s just looking out for yourself.

For many voters, Trump is a clear winner on the economy because inflation was quite low during his presidency. Furthermore, Donald Trump had the best Dow Jones Industrial Average return of any Republican president since Calvin Coolidge. So far, Trump has overseen a healthier stock market than Joe Biden during Biden’s almost four-year term.

This matters to people whose money is tied up in stocks and bonds, especially because Kamala Harris, Trump’s opponent, is Biden’s vice president. Harris has said she would not change anything Biden has done, so we can expect more of the same.

For those who want to return to Trump’s policies, the stock market is one area that would make sense.

One financial advisor has outlined why he believes Trump’s policies are beneficial for those with investments. Idan Ohayon, a U.S.-based certified financial advisor at Insuranks, is a seasoned chartered financial analyst with over a decade of experience monitoring the financial sector.

Here are the three reasons he thinks Trump’s policies could benefit your stock portfolio.

Tax Cuts and Capital Gains

If Donald Trump is known for anything, it is his support of tax cuts. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 was Trump’s major overhaul of the tax code, creating a single flat corporate tax rate of 21%. Before the act, the highest corporate tax rate was 35%, resulting in significant savings at the corporate level that are likely reflected in how those companies perform on the stock market.

While corporate tax rates will not expire in 2025, along with other cuts he made, Trump has proposed further reductions, down to 15%. Harris, in contrast, would raise the corporate tax rate to 28%.

