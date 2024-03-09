I’m a Fashion Expert: 5 Products Worth the Money

SanneBerg / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Trying to keep up with fashion trends can put a serious dent in your wallet if you’re not careful. If you’re shopping mindlessly, it can get expensive quickly, and you might end up with a closet full of clothes and accessories you don’t even like. However, that doesn’t mean you need to avoid spending money on fashion.

Check Out: 10 Expenses Most Likely To Drain Your Checking Account Each Month

Read Next: 6 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

Sometimes, investing in higher-cost, high-quality items — when you can afford them — can pay off in the long run. Spending money on items you love and that will last a while can have a lower total cost than frequently buying inexpensive items that need replacing.

“Spend on timeless pieces, but save on trends,” said consumer advocate and money-saving expert Andrea Woroch.

“Spending more on quality when it comes to timeless pieces that won’t go out of style with each new trend or season is a great use of your money and will actually save you more in the long run,” she said.

While fashion is subjective, there are certain staples that many people want in their wardrobes. Below, Leah Wise, founder of women’s clothing brand CrashGal Couture, explains five of these types of products that are worth the money.

Learn More: Rachel Cruze — 3 Products That Aren’t Worth the Money

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

1. High-Quality Jeans

Jeans are an item that almost everyone has, and they can be worn for so many different types of occasions. So, you might want to spend more on a great pair.

“It’s worth investing in a high-quality pair of jeans because these are a fashion staple that you will wear over and over again. You don’t need a million pairs either — two to three good pairs of jeans that you rotate between should be perfect,” said Wise.

“This is why it’s important to invest in a pair that will withstand extensive wears and washes. I love Madewell jeans because they come in a variety of sizes, styles, and washes, so I’m guaranteed to find the perfect pair,” she added.

Story continues

2. Comfortable Shoes

Concerning shoes paying a premium for comfort and quality can be worthwhile.

“Shoes are another critical item to invest in because we’re on our feet all day long, right? If you’re not buying quality shoes, they may end up being uncomfortable, the shoes are gonna start to smell, and they’re gonna start falling apart when you may not have even had them that long,” said Wise.

“I’d recommend investing in a nice pair of leather shoes. Schutz is a great brand that is high quality and has tons of styles. You can also never go wrong with Italian leather, which Gucci does fabulously. They are well-known for their loafers and mules,” she added.

3. Real Gold Hoop Earrings

Fashion items worth the money can also extend to jewelry, especially if it’s something that you can use over and over again.

“It’s worth investing in a pair of real gold hoops, because this is a piece of jewelry that will never go out of style. Authentic jewelry will stand the test of time,” said Wise. “If you purchase gold-plated or gold-filled hoops, they will eventually tarnish or lose their luster and you will find yourself in an endless repurchasing cycle. Nordstrom has a nice selection of 14k gold hoops.”

4. A High-Quality Tote Bag

You can also invest in functional items like bags while still being fashionable. While some types of bags are only used for special occasions, a tote bag can be worth spending more on given its versatility.

“Every woman should invest in a quality tote bag. I recommend leather for more structure and durability,” said Wise.

But don’t get caught up in style alone.

“Investing in a fashionable yet functional tote is key so it can accompany you anywhere and everywhere. Not only should it be large enough to hold all your belongings, but it should also be strong enough to hold all your belongings without fear of a strap snapping. Madewell has a nice selection of genuine leather totes,” she added.

And if you’re willing to make a major investment in a tote bag, Wise recommends those from The Row.

5. A Little Black Dress

Lastly, the classic “little black dress” has withstood the test of time and is often worth spending more money on than some less versatile dresses.

“It’s worth investing in a little black dress, because this is a piece you can default back to no matter what. It can be dressed up or down to fit any occasion. It is a complete outfit on its own or the base of a fabulous ensemble,” said Wise.

“The sheer amount of wear this dress will get means the investment should be top-notch in quality and looks. I love Susan Monaco pieces because they are high quality, comfortable, and have tons of styles to find the perfect one,” she added.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m a Fashion Expert: 5 Products Worth the Money