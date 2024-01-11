M&S to edge Waitrose in battle of the middle-class supermarkets

marks and spencer

Marks & Spencer is on course to overtake Waitrose as the middle-class supermarket of choice after a surge in Christmas sales, analysts have predicted.

The two supermarkets were neck and neck with an equal share of the grocery market over the festive period, industry data showed.

According to Nielsen IQ, both Marks & Spencer and Waitrose each had a 3.8pc share of the grocery market in the 12 weeks to December 30.

However, the figures showed this was an improvement for M&S from a year earlier when its slice of the market totalled 3.7pc, while Waitrose’s share fell from 3.9pc.

Richard Lim, chief executive of Retail Economics, said: “There is a lot of strong momentum behind M&S. There is every chance that they could overtake Waitrose in the coming months.”

Nearly three in 10 of households shopped at M&S in December, the Nielsen data suggested, rising from 27pc in the same period last year, the equivalent of roughly 500,000 extra shoppers.

This led to a rise in sales of 12.1pc for M&S over the festive period, significantly outstripping a 3.6pc increase at Waitrose.

Analysts at BNP Paribas have touted M&S as a likely “Christmas winner” among the supermarkets. The retailer is due to publish a trading update for the festive period on Thursday morning.

It is the latest blow that the resurgent M&S has dealt to Waitrose during a rapid return to prominence over recent years. M&S has added around 1,400 new products to its food lines in the current financial year.

M&S stormed back into the FTSE 100 in August on the back of a turnaround led by chief executive Stuart Machin - Marks & Spencer

In February last year, industry magazine Retail Week predicted M&S would likely overtake John Lewis, which owns Waitrose, in size by 2026.

M&S stormed back into the FTSE 100 in August on the back of a turnaround led by chief executive Stuart Machin that has seen its share price rise by almost 100pc over the last 12 months.

The supermarket had previously been relegated to the FTSE 250 in 2019 as sales slumped and its share price fell below the required threshold.

The last few years have seen it defy expectations and win back shoppers by modernising its fashion business, revamping its food halls and investing in lower prices.

Mr Lim said: “M&S have really worked hard to get their food proposition and the food appeal, really relevant and really right.

“The way that they’ve managed to increase their market share has essentially come at the expense of Waitrose, given the kind of the overlap of core customer groups.”

Last year, M&S laid out plans to spend almost £50m on opening new stores in the North of England alongside a £23m investment into its London stores.

In an update to the stock market in November, it said food sales were up 14.7pc over the six months to 30 September, with pre-tax profits rising to £325.6m.

Meanwhile, Waitrose’s owner, the John Lewis Partnership, has been scrambling to cut millions of pounds worth of costs after posting an annual loss of £234m last year.

Mr Lim said: “One of the biggest things to have gone wrong for Waitrose over last year is that they failed to react quickly enough to the cost of living crisis.

“I think the ball is in Waitrose’s court to really try to re-energise the business and reconnect with core customers to try to reclaim that market share that it has lost.”

Waitrose was plagued by IT issues in 2023, including a glitch that cancelled shoppers’ orders minutes before they were due to arrive, and a separate malfunction that left it unable to service swathes of its stores with enough stock for weeks.

The supermarket’s executive director, James Bailey, vowed to make its shops “more accessible and more appealing to more people” in an interview with The Telegraph in September, in which he claimed the supermarket had won over an extra 800,000 shoppers in the last year.

A spokesman for Waitrose said: “We are confident about our performance. Our quality, value and service is attracting new customers and over the Christmas and New Year period we were one of only four grocers who grew customer numbers relative to the market.”

Marks & Spencer was contacted for comment.

