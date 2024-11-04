I’m an Economist: My Prediction for Household Incomes in 2025 If Trump Wins the Election

The presidential election is upon us, which swing-state voters know all too well after months of relentless political advertising bombardment. Emotional and complex social and cultural issues grab most of the headlines, and when the conversation turns to the economy, inflation tends to take center stage.

But rising prices are much harder on low-income earners than those who enjoy high salaries. So, if you can buy your way out of inflationary pressures, shouldn’t income join the price of gas and groceries at the top of the national list of priorities?

GOBankingRates spoke with two economics professors about the impact that a second Trump term could have on household earnings. One based his insight on the former president’s first-term policies and record. The other’s perspective comes from his analysis of the impact — or lack of impact — that presidential elections have had on household income levels for decades before the one that America is currently racing toward.

Effect on Household Incomes May Depend on the Household

Dennis Shirshikov is a professor of economics, finance and accounting at the City University of New York. A longtime real estate investor, he also serves as the head of growth at the vacation property investment platform Summer. He is a regular contributor to Forbes, Time and the Wall Street Journal, and he covers how governmental policy influences personal wealth in his academic courses.

High-Income Earners Will Likely Reap Most of the Benefits

Relying on Trump’s original stint in the White House, Shirshikov predicts that any gains to household income will not be distributed evenly if the 45th president becomes the 47th.

“If Donald Trump wins the 2024 election, I anticipate that household incomes in 2025 could experience uneven growth,” he said. “Historically, Trump’s policies have favored tax cuts and deregulation, which might stimulate higher-income brackets and certain industries like real estate and finance, potentially leading to wage growth in these sectors.”

Those Who Are Struggling or Even Just Comfortable Could Miss Out

However, Trump’s first-term record leads Shirshikov to conclude that the impact will be mixed for middle- and lower-income households.