I’m a Concierge for the Ultra-Rich: 7 Most Unique Services I’ve Provided

jacoblund / Getty Images/iStockphoto

You may be irritated by how difficult it can be to find concert tickets or how crowded a busy city street is when trying to get somewhere. However, according to Business Insider, some wealthy people will hire someone to land tickets to a sold-out Taylor Swift concert or to shut down a main shopping center so that they can ride an elephant to their wedding ceremony. This is why we reached out to a concierge for the rich to learn more about the different types of requests that rich clients have made.

Read Next: 8 Tips To Fly Business Class for the Price of Economy

Find Out: 4 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

Arsen Misakyan, the co-founder of LAXcar, has extensive experience in the aviation industry and luxury transportation services. While the company focuses on providing a luxurious travel experience, it has provided many unique services for the ultra-rich, which we will examine in this article.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are some of the most unique services provided for the rich.

Wealthy people know the best money secrets. Learn how to copy them.

1. Bespoke Aviation Services

One thing Misakyan has done for wealthy clients is “[c]oordinating the customization of private jets to meet clients’ specific preferences, including bespoke interiors, gourmet kitchens, and personalized entertainment systems.”

A client even requested a mobile office setup complete with high-speed internet and conference facilities to conduct business while traveling without missing a beat. While a regular person may be happy with a window seat, the ultra-rich customize every aspect of their flights to ensure they travel comfortably.

Discover More: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire, but I Still Opt For the Budget Versions of These 6 Items

2. Helicopter Transfers

Misakyan shared that arranging helicopter transfers from airports to final destinations to avoid ground traffic and ensure timely arrivals is another unique request from those with the financial resources to pay for it.

Story continues

A recent example includes organizing a helicopter transfer from a private jet landing in New York City to the Hamptons. It makes sense that an ultra-rich person wouldn’t want their vacation plans getting delayed by traffic or any other possible inconvenience.

3. Exclusive Ground Transportation

Misakyan pointed out that ultra-rich clients often request certain vehicles when being picked up from the airport or around town. These clients want high-end chauffeur services with only top-of-the-line vehicles, like Rolls-Royce, Bentley and Mercedes-Benz.

Misakyan added, “This includes personal chauffeurs trained to provide not only driving services but also concierge-level assistance.”

4. Customized Road Trips

According to Misakyan, planning and executing bespoke road trips with luxury cars, complete with curated routes, exclusive accommodations and personalized itineraries, is another unique request.

One of the more memorable requests involved organizing a coast-to-coast road trip in a vintage Aston Martin, with stays only at five-star hotels and private tours of certain landmarks. While extensive road trips can be exhausting when your family is packed in a car, it’s likely a different experience when you get to choose the vehicle that you travel in.

5. Extraordinary Travel Experiences

“We focus on offering comprehensive concierge services that handle everything from flight bookings on private jets to ground transportation and luxury accommodations,” Misakyan said. “Clients often request these services to ensure a seamless travel experience without any logistical concerns.”

When asked about the most unique experience under this category, Misakyan said they arranged an overnight stay in a luxury tour bus at Joshua Tree. The tour bus had a gourmet kitchen, a king-size bed, a private bathroom with a rain shower and a high-end entertainment system. They even brought in a private chef to cook meals.

6. Exclusive Event Access

Arranging private flights and transportation to major events like the Monaco Grand Prix, Super Bowl or Cannes Film Festival is a request that ultra-rich clients have made. As you can imagine, wealthy people want to attend exclusive events without dealing with the usual hassles of waiting in line or trying to find accommodations. This is why they’ll hire a concierge to ensure that they get into the event and that they have accommodations covered.

Misakyan added, “This includes VIP tickets, backstage access, and private meet-and-greets with celebrities.”

The richer clients will request to meet with the celebrities and musicians since they have the financial resources to afford this. Not only do they not have to stress about landing tickets, but they can even meet their favorite singers after a performance in some cases.

7. Wedding Proposal on a Jet

“Another unforgettable request was planning a marriage proposal in a private jet,” Misakyan said. “We brought in a Michelin-starred chef to prepare a personalized menu and a cello player to provide music throughout the flight.”

While you may have seen some memorable proposal videos on social media, there likely aren’t many that compare to proposing a jet.

Those are some of the most unique services a concierge has provided for ultra-rich clients. While some of these experiences can be challenging to put together, the good news is that there’s a concierge service available to handle your requests if you’re ever in the financial position to afford it.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m a Concierge for the Ultra-Rich: 7 Most Unique Services I’ve Provided