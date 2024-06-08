I’m a Car Expert: 6 Types of Vehicles I Avoid Buying

©FCA US LLC

When you need to get the best advice on fixing and maintaining a vehicle, you go to a car expert. But what kinds of cars do auto aficionados keep in their garages for their own personal use? Better yet, what are some vehicles that they would never own?

“While I hesitate to label any car as unworthy of ownership because value can be highly subjective depending on a buyer’s needs and preferences, there are certainly vehicles that I would personally avoid based on specific criteria such as reliability, depreciation and cost of ownership,” said Geoff Cudd, the founder of Find The Best Car Price.

Cudd and a few other car experts listed six kinds of vehicles — along with a few examples that match these categories — they could never put in their garages and ones you might want to avoid storing in yours as well.

Luxury Cars

Specifically, any luxury vehicle that comes with a high depreciation rate. As is well known in the automotive world, the second a car is driven off a lot, the value drops and that includes anything high end as well.

“Certain luxury cars can lose over half their value within the first few years,” Cudd explained. “This steep depreciation can be a deterrent for buyers who consider the long-term investment aspect of a vehicle.”

Cars With High Liability Risks

Getting behind the wheel or riding in the passenger seat is always a gamble, just because you never know what you might encounter in terms of dangerous scenarios or life-threatening run-ins. However, some vehicles only increase the risk of getting hurt, harmed or even worse.

Ben Michael, the director of auto at Michael & Associates, said Kia is a brand that he will never personally own because “[m]odels like the Rio and Forte consistently make the lists of top most dangerous cars to drive according to death reports.”

“Though they are pretty standard sedans, they have proven to be much less safe than other sedans,” Michael explained, “so I don’t think any money you might save on one of these cars is worth putting your safety at risk in that way.”

Michael also highlighted the fact that Kias have a history of being cars that are prone to theft because they are easy to steal.

Cars With Unreliable Reputations

Models known for reliability issues are ones that Cudd certainly would not have in his garage, nor should anyone else who has done their research.

“Cars that consistently rank low in reliability reports or have a history of expensive maintenance issues are typically on my list to avoid. High repair costs can significantly increase the total cost of ownership,” Cudd said.

As examples, Shawn Miller, the senior writer at Modified Rides, pointed out that the Fiat 500 is known for having “frequent reliability issues and costly repairs” while the Land Rover Discovery comes with “high maintenance costs and reliability concerns.”

Gas Guzzlers

Any vehicle that does not prioritize fuel efficiency and drains your tank faster than you can fill it up is not worth the trouble of owning. It’s costly, environmentally unfriendly and a bad choice overall to have as your main method of transportation.

“With rising fuel prices, cars that are known for poor fuel economy might not be the best choice for cost-conscious consumers looking for economical transportation,” according to Cudd.

For Miller, the Jeep Renegade fits this bill as being a car with “poor fuel economy and subpar build quality.”

Cars With Outdated Features

Technology is always growing and developing to aid in the driving experience. Unfortunately, some cars on the road still have the original features and tech they came with, which might be out of date or just obsolete for the current car owner.

“In a rapidly evolving automotive market, vehicles that lack modern safety features and connectivity options may not only affect resale value but also the overall driving experience,” Cudd said.

Anything Costly To Insure

All cars need insurance, but not all models are equal in the type of insurance that is required. Some car models come with high insurance costs that make the vehicle not worth owning.

In Cudd’s opinion, “Some cars are more expensive to insure due to their risk profile, repair costs or theft rates. High insurance premiums can make these vehicles less attractive in the long run.”

“Choosing a car is a personal decision, and what might be a deal-breaker for one person could be insignificant to another,” Cudd said. “It’s crucial to assess individual needs and do thorough research before deciding on a car.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m a Car Expert: 6 Types of Vehicles I Avoid Buying