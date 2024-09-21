I’m a Car Expert: 5 Signs You Need a Second Opinion Before Making a Major Repair

deepblue4you / iStock.com

There is nothing that car owners hate more than hearing that their car is in need of repair. Unfortunately, when it comes to major car repairs, things can get expensive quickly due to the cost of the parts and labor involved.



But sometimes, you shouldn’t take things at face value. According to an auto expert, the following signs indicate car owners should seek a second opinion before authorizing any major repairs.

The Quote Doesn’t Match the Actual Cost

When you receive a quote for repairs, Chris Pyle, auto expert at JustAnswer, recommended using the estimate to compare the cost of the parts quoted to the cost of the same parts online. “All too often, a shop will give you a quote for a marked-up OEM part but will be installing a cheap aftermarket one,” he explained.

The Repair Was Unnecessary or Misdiagnosed

You shouldn’t have to pay for unneeded repairs or if the shop makes a mistake diagnosing your vehicle.

“If you take a car in with a complaint and the first quote you get back contains repairing other things and not what you noticed wrong, that shop should be avoided,” Pyle recommended.

“If misdiagnosed,” Pyle continued, “you will pick your car up and still have the same concern, or [the shop] will call you and tell you the repairs done did not resolve the concern.”

The Auto Repair Shop Won’t Give You an Upfront Quote

Pyle suggested considering a second opinion if the shop insists on investigating further before giving you an accurate quote for an obvious repair. “There are some cases though where you cannot tell what is needed until inside — like an engine, axle assembly or transmission,” he said. “However, they should give you a best and worst-case scenario.”

The Quote for Repairs Is Unusually High

Pyle said to do your own research by comparing the price of the parts in the quote to what you find on the internet. Also, he said to verify if the per-hour labor rate is much higher in comparison to other shops nearby.

The Tech Cut Corners When Diagnosing the Repair

Pyle explained that if your vehicle has a “check engine” light on for an emissions concern, it’s faster for a tech to replace a sensor than to do two hours of tests.

“Often, a good tech can look at data in the computer and make an accurate guess, but all too often, the techs cut corners and guess,” he said. “Then, [they] pan it off to the owner that two parts were needed to address the same concern.”

What To Do If You Want To Seek a Second Opinion

Pyle said there’s no need to tell the mechanic who diagnosed your vehicle that you want a second opinion.

“Pay the diagnostic fee, and get a detailed quote showing the diagnostics that were done and the suggested parts and labor,” he advised. “Then, say you need to think about it — or arrange funds or other travel — while you are actually getting [another] shop to diagnose it again.”

Are You Dealing With a Trustworthy Mechanic or Tech?

Pyle said that you should look and talk to the mechanic or technician.

He suggested paying attention to whether the shop is clean and the tech is clean. He also said to note if they take care of their tools and toolbox.

“Most likely, they take pride in being competent,” he said. “Speak with them to see if they talk intellectually or if they are blowing smoke up your butt. Ask what steps they will do to determine the failure and how accurate they feel they will be with the repairs [that will be] needed once diagnostics are completed. Ask how often they have done the same repairs on other vehicles.”

Last but not least, car owners should verify ASE certifications and other known qualifications when choosing an auto repair facility. According to the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence, ASE certification is “the nationally recognized standard for automotive service professionals.” Make sure the shop has an ASE sign displayed.

