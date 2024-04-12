I’m a Car Expert: 5 Models That Are Worth Every Penny in 2024

©Toyota

If you are in the market to buy a new car in 2024, it is probably safe to say that you are looking to spend your money wisely to get everything you want out of your new vehicle. Sound like you?

Check Out: 6 Best New Cars for the Upper Middle Class

Discover More: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

Then take some advice from an expert on the top 2024 car models that are worth every penny. Joyce Gutierrez is a content writer for 4WheelOnline and is here with five models of cars that are worth every penny in 2024.

©Nissan

Nissan Versa

Starting MSRP: $16,390

“The 2024 Nissan Versa is known as a fuel-efficient subcompact sedan,” Gutierrez said. “Boasting impressive handling and a sleek design, this vehicle turns heads for all the right reasons. One of the most notable features is its exceptional fuel efficiency, with an EPA-estimated 32 city mpg and 40 highway mpg, making it a cost-effective option for drivers looking to save on gas.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“In terms of comfort, the Nissan Versa doesn’t disappoint,” according to Gutierrez. “With 44.5 inches of front legroom, passengers can stretch out and enjoy the ride without feeling cramped. This vehicle’s safety is also a top priority, thanks to the Nissan Safety Shield® 360 suite of advanced driver-assist technologies. Features like automatic emergency brakes with pedestrian detection add an extra layer of protection to the road.”

“Additionally, the NissanConnect® Services provide convenience and connectivity for modern drivers,” Gutierrez added. “With features like remote access and emergency assistance, you can stay connected and in control no matter where you are. The 2024 Nissan Versa is a well-rounded subcompact sedan that offers style and substance for today’s discerning drivers.”

Find Out: These 12 Cars Can Save You Thousands of Dollars in Repair and Maintenance Costs

Read Next: 5 Used Cars You Shouldn’t Buy

Sponsored: Credit card debt keeping you up at night? Find out if you can reduce your debt with these 3 steps

Story continues

ROCHE PHOTO / Chevrolet

Chevrolet Trax

Starting MSRP: $20,400

“The 2024 Chevrolet Trax has garnered attention for various reasons, including winning the prestigious Car and Driver 10Best award. This recognition highlights the exceptional qualities that set this vehicle apart in class,” Gutierrez explained.

“One key factor that makes the 2024 Chevrolet Trax special is its refined design. With options such as the muscular ACTIV or the ultra-sporty RS look, drivers can choose a style that suits their preferences and personalities,” Gutierrez continued. “In addition to its stylish exterior, the Chevrolet Trax offers a spacious interior that provides both comfort and versatility. Whether commuting to work or embarking on a road trip, you’ll appreciate this vehicle’s ample room.”

“Moreover, the 2024 Chevrolet Trax has various modern features to enhance your driving experience. From built-in WiFi and HotSpot capabilities to the myChevrolet Mobile App†, staying connected on the go has never been easier,” Gutierrez added.

“Safety is also a top priority in the Chevrolet Trax, with standard Chevy Safety Assist features that help keep you and your passengers protected on every journey,” Gutierrez noted. “Furthermore, this vehicle’s efficiency is another standout feature, boasting an impressive 30 MPG combined fuel economy rating that helps you save money at the pump while reducing your environmental impact.”

For You: 5 Cars You’d Regret Buying If You Live Only on Social Security

©Honda

Honda CR-V

Starting MSRP: $29,500

“One of the 2024 Honda CR-V’s most striking aspects is its rugged design, which gives it a bold and adventurous look that appeals to drivers seeking style and functionality,” Gutierrez described. “Equipped with a hybrid powertrain, the 2024 Honda CR-V delivers an impressive 40 mpg combined, making it an eco-friendly choice for those conscious of their carbon footprint. This fuel efficiency is complemented by its highly responsive performance on the road, providing a smooth and dynamic driving experience.”

“Stepping inside the vehicle, you’ll notice the attention to detail in its interior design,” Gutierrez said. “The honeycomb-textured insert spanning most of the dash adds a touch of sophistication and modernity to the cabin. Additionally, passengers are treated to convenience features like two USB-C ports for rear-seat passengers and wireless smartphone charging, ensuring everyone stays connected.”

“Safety is paramount in the 2024 Honda CR-V, with the Honda Sensing Safety Standard included in its package,” Gutierrez concluded. “This suite of advanced safety technologies provides drivers with peace of mind on every journey, offering features designed to prevent accidents and protect occupants in case of emergencies.”

©Toyota

Toyota Tacoma

Starting MSRP: $31,500

“The 2024 Toyota Tacoma truck stands out for its impressive features tailored for off-roaders. One of the key highlights of this model is its trail-dominating power, making it a top choice for those who seek adventure off the beaten path,” Gutierrez said.

“Drivers can choose between an 8-speed Auto or a 6-speed Manual transmission, offering flexibility to match their driving preferences,” Gutierrez highlighted. “The i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain sets a new standard in performance and efficiency, ensuring a powerful yet eco-friendly driving experience.”

For enhanced off-road capabilities, Gutierrez noted that “the Tacoma comes equipped with TRD-tuned FOX® suspension, providing superior handling and comfort on rough trails. The Stabilizer Disconnect Mechanism (SDM) and Crawl Control further enhance the vehicle’s capability to navigate challenging landscapes rapidly.”

“The Multi-Terrain Monitor (MTM) offers drivers a comprehensive view of their surroundings, giving them confidence when tackling varying terrains,” Gutierrez said. “Overall, the 2024 Toyota Tacoma provides a thrilling off-road experience while incorporating advanced technologies to ensure safety and performance.”

DREW PHILLIPS / Hyundai

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Starting MSRP: $41,800

“The 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 sets a new standard in the electric vehicle market with its impressive features and design,” Gutierrez said. “This vehicle stands out as one of the best electric cars offered by Hyundai, combining cutting-edge technology with retro-themed styling that pays homage to the brand’s past.”

“Thanks to its dual motor setup, the Ioniq 5 boasts quick acceleration as one of its key highlights. This allows for a thrilling driving experience while maintaining efficiency. With an estimated range of 220 miles, drivers can enjoy extended journeys without worrying about recharging frequently,” Gutierrez said. “The Ioniq 5 offers fast charging capabilities, allowing users to top up quickly and return to the road quickly. The efficiency of this electric vehicle is evident in its impressive EPA ratings of 132 MPGe in the city and 98 MPGe on the highway.”

“Inside, the Ioniq 5 boasts a tech-savvy space with a digitized dashboard that brings convenience and connectivity to the forefront. Drivers can enjoy seamless integration with their devices and access essential information at a glance,” Gutierrez described.

Photo disclaimer: Please note that photos are for representational purposes only and may not reflect the exact car make, model and/or year as described.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m a Car Expert: 5 Models That Are Worth Every Penny in 2024