I’m a Car Expert: 3 Most Improved Compact Cars That Are Now Worth Your Money

It’s no secret that cars — compact or otherwise — have become more expensive. According to ConsumerReports, the average cost of a new car was over $48,000 in 2023. In comparison, new cars cost closer to $42,000 in 2021 and $38,000 in 2020.

Inflation is a major factor in the increasing price of cars, but consumers’ purchasing habits and personal financial concerns are also up there. There’s also the fact that some manufacturers have discontinued more budget-friendly or entry-level vehicles.

Fortunately, some compact cars have maintained their relatively low price point — and some that have been traditionally viewed as unreliable or cost-sinking have improved in recent years to become good bargains.

GOBankingRates spoke with Joe Giranda, director of sales and marketing at CFR Classic, about which compact cars he thinks are worth your money.

Kia Forte

Starting price: $19,990 (2024)

“Compact cars have come a long way in recent years, with several models turning around their reputations,” said Giranda. One such vehicle is the Kia Forte.

“I remember when Kia was primarily known for low-budget vehicles that didn’t always have the best reputation for longevity,” he continued. “But the brand has made a major push to improve quality and reliability, and the Forte is a great example of that shift.”

More recent models have the safety features, fuel efficiency and vehicular warranties buyers are looking for.

“For me, it’s one of the best values in the compact car market today,” Giranda said.

The 2024 Kia Forte scored 85 out of 100 on J.D. Power’s reliability and quality scale. In comparison, the 2017 model only scored 76 out of 100.

Ford Focus

Price estimate $18,825 (used)

“It’s fair to say that the Focus had a bit of a rough start, with early models being plagued by transmission and electrical issues,” said Giranda. “However, in recent years, Ford made significant improvements in both design and reliability.”

He said that later models, particularly those that came out after 2015, are generally more dependable and fuel-efficient than older ones. They also offer a smooth driving experience, which makes the Ford Focus a reliable and affordable vehicle.

J.D. Power ranked the 2018 Ford Focus 76 out of 100 for reliability and quality. Newer models also get great fuel economy, with around 40 mpg on the highway.

Volkswagen Jetta

Starting price: $21,995 (2025)