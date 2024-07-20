I’m a Boomer Who’s Driven Dozens of Car Models — These Are the 5 Best for Your Retirement Dollar

vesilvio / iStock.com

Retirees, like most people, choose a car based on their budget and lifestyle.

Alan Gelfand, owner of the German Car Depot, an independent automotive service center, said Baby Boomers should also consider their physical strengths and limitations when finding the best car.

“Cars that are best for retirees should not be based on brand name or the latest model,” Gelfand said. “It should have practical features to be useful, functional and perfect for seniors.”

GOBanking Rates spoke to Gelfand, who has clocked over 30 years in the car repair business and driven dozens of models, about the five best cars for your retirement dollar.

Volvo xc90

The Volvo xc90 is one of the safest cars on the road due to its comprehensive safety system. For example, its run-off-road protection package can detect what’s happening and tighten the front safety belts to keep the driver and passenger in position. The car can also absorb energy between the seat and seat frame cushions to prevent spinal cord injury during a hard landing.

Driving in the city becomes easier with automatic braking if the driver turns in front of an oncoming car. The Volvo XC90 also has adaptive cruise control to help drivers navigate stop-and-go traffic.

Gelfand recommended the Volvo xc90 for retirees because it has a wider door opening and seats that are below or close to hip level.

BMW X1

The BMW X1, especially the 2017 model, is one of the most reliable used luxury cars on the market. Consumer watchdogs like the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, J.D. Power and Consumer Reports consistently rank the BMW X1 high in areas such as engine performance, transmission smoothness, fuel efficiency, and interior comfort and design.

It also includes advanced safety features, including stability control, anti-lock brakes and multiple airbags.

Gelfand said the BMW X1 also has “crisp, bright, and uniform lights with a long reach” and “good high beam assist technologies so you’reyou won’t accidentally blind incoming traffic.”

“The high beam assist automatically engages and disengages as needed, depending on the environment you’re in,” he explained.

Mercury Grand Marquis

Gelfand recommended the Mercury Grand Marquis because “as we age, our bodies become less mobile, which means we need a car that can accommodate this.”

A larger sedan in Ford’s Mercury division, the Grand Marquis is generally considered a reliable car due to its robust steering, simple mechanics, strong safety record, and low cost of ownership.

The average annual repair cost for the 2011 Mercury Grand Marquis, the latest model available, is $635. However, like any older vehicle, the reliability of a used Mercury Grand Marquis can vary based on factors such as maintenance history, mileage, and previous usage.

Regular maintenance is key to ensuring its continued reliability. If you’re considering purchasing one, make sure you have a trusted mechanic inspect the vehicle thoroughly.

Mazda CX-5 Turbo Signature

Car and Driver consistently ranked the Mazda CX-5 among the ten best “crossover” cars, meaning it combines the features of a typical SUV with the characteristics of a passenger car.

Depending on which engine you get, the Mazda CX-5 gets between 22 and 24 mpg in the city and 27 and 30 mpg on the highway. However, it has less cabin and storage space than its competitors.

Like the BMW X1, the Mazda CX-5 Turbo signature also has great high beams, which can help retirees who drive at night.

“If you’re a senior and do a ton of night driving, you would need a car with LED headlights and high-beam assist,” Gelfand said. “These headlights scatter beams wider and farther compared to traditional headlights.”

2022 Honda Accord

Gelfand said antilock brakes, stability control, traction control, at least six airbags, safety technology such as forward collision warning, and rearview cameras are “musts” for any car, particularly for retirees.

“You need a car that comes equipped with all the safety features necessary for your specific circumstance,” he explained. “The 2022 Honda Accord has excellent safety features and is priced reasonably for what you’re going to get.”

Kelley Blue Book also ranked the 2022 Honda Accord as their top pick for a midsize car of 2022 and a “Best Buy Award Winner.” The Honda Accord’s automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assistance, blind-spot monitoring, low-speed braking control, and good fuel economy also make it a reliable car for retirees.

