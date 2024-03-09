I’m a Beauty Expert: 6 Products Worth Splurging On

JLco - Julia Amaral / Getty Images/iStockphoto

From haircare to skincare to nails and more, there are lots of areas to spend money on when it comes to beauty products. While it’s understandable to want to save money on beauty products, as these items can start to add up, it’s also important to weigh the value that some items provide in terms of uplifting your daily routine and helping you look and feel great.

You don’t always have to spend a lot of money, but sometimes buying cheap beauty products leads to more hassle than it’s worth. Whether a product just doesn’t work very well or doesn’t agree with you, sometimes pinching pennies ends up costing more in the long run, as you can’t get much use out of your original purchase.

Instead, sometimes you’re better off splurging on certain beauty products that you’ll thoroughly enjoy and that many people rave about the quality. Just be sure you can actually afford the items, such as by setting more space in your budget for beauty products, while perhaps cutting out expenses like subscriptions you barely use.

Below, two beauty experts share some of the top products they think are worth spending a good chunk of money on.

1. La Mer: The Broad Spectrum SPF 50 UV Protecting Fluid — $115

Want to protect your face from the sun’s rays with a product that can be worn under makeup or over moisturizer? Consider this SPF 50 UV protecting fluid from La Mer.

Allison Weiss Brady, a fashion model and co-owner of beauty brand Embellish Beauty, said she uses this product “year round on my face to shield it from UV harm.”

“It’s worth the price because the product blends easily into my skin and doesn’t leave any white residue, and doubles for me as a light moisturizer,” she suggested.

2. Dior: Glittery Top Coat Nail Polish — $32

A high-quality nail polish can be worth splurging on — you potentially can go for longer stretches between painting your nails.

“I love this Dior Vernis nail polish in Glittery Top Coat because it adds a dash of chic to my fingers and toes,” said Brady. “It’s a great investment because I don’t need to constantly change my nail color to match my outfits. This light glittery gold color is fun and goes with everything.”

“Another way it’s worth it is its versatility — wear it alone or on top of other nail polish colors,” she added.

3. Prada: Eye Blending Makeup Brush — $60

Makeup and skin products aren’t the only type of beauty products worth splurging on. Also consider investing more in the tools you use to apply makeup, like this blending brush.

“I invested in this Prada Beauty Eye Blending Brush because I assumed with the Prada name, that it would be a top-notch product. It did not disappoint,” said Brady.

“Looks-wise it evokes sleek and elegant luxury with its silver-colored handle and embossed Prada logo. And the brush feels like a cloud touching my eyes and blends my eyeshadow perfectly. For a luxury beauty product, it’s $60 well spent,” she said.

4. La Roche-Posay: Lipikar Wash AP+ Moisturizing Body and Face Wash — $16.99

Shower products are another area that can be worth splurging on, as it can feel great to start your day with a high-quality face and body wash, like this one from La Roch-Posay.

“I love this face and body wash; it’s become a daily essential in my shower routine. The cleansing power is incredible, yet it remains gentle and unscented, which is perfect for me as I’m not much of a fan of scented washes,” said Genevieve Dolan, founder of skincare brand Vieve’s Leaves.

“It effectively cleanses my entire body while keeping it moisturized at the same time — a fantastic product that does exactly what it promises,” she said.

5) Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare: Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel — $92

Skincare products can get pricey, but it can be worth splurging on some items that are typically effective while also fitting in well with your lifestyle.

“I’m a fan of exfoliating pads, and my favorites are custom-made at local spas. However, these are not very travel-friendly and are only available for purchase at their respective locations,” said Dolan. “That’s why I’ve discovered Dr. Dennis Gross’s travel-ready peel pack, which has proven to be the perfect solution. It provides that extra glow during my trips and has become my go-to for on-the-go skincare.”

6) Prose: Custom Hair Products — Price varies by product

One challenge with spending a lot of money on beauty products is that while one customer might love a certain item, it might not agree well with someone else. You don’t want to overspend on something that’s not a good fit for you. Instead, you might find that personalized products, like custom shampoo from Prose ($28.90), are worth splurging on.

“I switched to Prose hair products last year, and my hair has experienced a remarkable transformation,” said Dolan. “The personalized quiz they offer truly delivers tailored formulations based on your hair type. I appreciate that their products are clean and provide my hair with all the essential nutrients it needs. I’m thrilled with the results.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I'm a Beauty Expert: 6 Products Worth Splurging On