M&S claims Christmas trading crown as food and clothing beat forecasts

Entrance to a Marks and Spencer store is pictured at the Oxford Street, in London

LONDON (Reuters) -British retailer Marks & Spencer on Thursday reported a better-than-expected 8.1% rise in like-for-like sales over the Christmas trading period, driven by market-leading growth in food and a strong performance in womenswear.

Like-for-like food sales rose 9.9% in the 13 weeks to Dec. 30, ahead of the most optimistic analyst forecasts, while clothing and home growth of 4.8% also soundly beat market expectations of a 2.8% rise.

The group said in food it outperformed the rest of Britain's grocery market, with 7% volume growth, while its clothing and home categories also grew ahead of the market.

Chief Executive Stuart Machin said M&S had "sustained sales momentum" across food and clothing and home over the Christmas period.

"We enter 2024 with a spring in our step, but clear eyed on the near-term challenges," he said.

The 140-year old group, whose quality food offer is a favourite with festive shoppers, said it faced additional cost increases from higher-than-anticipated wage and business rates related cost inflation.

But it said its strong Christmas trading performance provided confidence it would meet forecasts for the year.

Analysts currently expect pretax profit for the full year before adjusting items to come in at 663 million pounds, up from 482 million pounds 2022/23.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)