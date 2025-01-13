I’m 79, own my home and have $920K saved — but I have health issues. Should I spend more, or leave more for my kids?

When health challenges start creeping in at 79, you're faced with a question that money alone can’t answer: Do you finally let loose and enjoy the wealth you’ve spent decades building, or do you clutch your savings to leave a legacy for your kids?

It’s not just a financial decision – it’s a deeply personal one that balances the value of your remaining years against the inheritance you’ll leave behind.

With $920,000 in investments and savings and a mortgage-free home, the possibilities are endless. But so are the potential pitfalls. Let’s think through this dilemma.

Spending more now: Living fully while you can

For many retirees, the allure of spending in their later years is undeniable. The trips you never took, the hobbies you put off and the experiences you’ve dreamed of are now within reach. And let’s face it, at 79, timelines are tightening, as mobility and overall health issues add urgency to seizing the day. Data backs up the notion of spending at least some of your hard-earned wealth.

A study by T. Rowe Price found increased discretionary spending was associated with higher financial satisfaction among retirees. Those who reported being "much more satisfied" with their financial situation had a 7.4% increase in discretionary spending, while those who were "much less satisfied" experienced a 32% drop in discretionary spending.

Living more freely with your money could transform your golden years into something extraordinary. Imagine traveling to places you’ve always wanted to see, or even using your resources to strengthen family bonds by helping a grandchild pay for college or contributing to your children’s home purchases. But there’s risk in letting go of too much, too soon.

Medical expenses can skyrocket, particularly with long-term care. Healthcare costs rise substantially as Americans age, with those aged 65 to 84 experiencing faster healthcare spending growth than younger individuals in recent years, according to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

While your $920,000 nest egg seems like a lot, medical costs tied to chronic or serious illness can drain your savings faster than you think.

With some planning and safeguards, spending some money now doesn’t have to be irresponsible.

