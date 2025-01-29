I’m 65, single and just inherited $420,000 from my mom who recently passed away. How do I make sure this money lasts?

Preparing for retirement isn’t always about stashing a portion of your paychecks for your golden years. For some, it’s about accepting a windfall late in life and trying to make the money stretch.

Let’s say, for example, that you’re 65, single and you’ve just inherited $420,000 from your late mother. Considering that the median 401(k) balance among Americans 65 and over is just $88,488 — and the average balance is just $272,588 — your inheritance sets you up quite well, as that $420K is worth more than what many of your peers have saved for retirement.

Don't miss

You’re in a good spot, but you're worried about wasting the money, or burning through it too quickly. And your worries are valid; research from the National Longitudinal Survey of Youth found that a third of people who receive an inheritance either don't see a change in their wealth or end up worse financially. Meanwhile, another study from Williams Wealth Group found 70% of wealthy families lose their money by the second generation.

That’s the potential bad news. But the good news is, with a few wise money moves, you can make sure your inheritance provides you with long-lasting security.

Choose a safe withdrawal rate

One of the best things you can do to make sure you don't squander your inheritance is to invest it and withdraw small portions at a time. This will allow you to earn returns, protect the principal balance and keep your money working for you.

There once was a traditional rule of thumb that said you should withdraw 4% from your retirement savings in the first year of retirement and make annual inflation-based adjustments from there. Experts believed this would allow your money to stretch for 30 years or more.

However, research from Morningstar suggests withdrawing 3.7% to ensure your financial situation remains stable. The proposed reduction in the safe withdrawal rate is because people are living longer, and experts don't think investments are going to keep producing returns at the same rate as in the past.

A 3.7% withdrawal rate from a $420,000 inheritance would provide you with $15,540 in annual income, which is a reasonable sum that you could potentially combine with Social Security and other savings to help fund your retirement.

Story Continues