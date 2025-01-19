I’m 65 and don't have much savings — is it possible to live off Social Security alone? Yes, if you make these sacrifices

You’ll often hear that retiring on Social Security alone will result in being perpetually cash-strapped. So, if you’re 65 years old and are tired of working, you may want to stay at your job a bit longer to build up some savings.

According to the Social Security Administration, as of November 2024, the average retired worker on Social Security received $1,925.46 per month in benefits. That number should increase once a 2.5% cost-of-living adjustment takes effect in January 2025. But even so, living on Social Security alone is no easy feat — especially when Medicare premiums are rising, and inflation continues to drive living costs upward.

Surprisingly, 58% of retirees say that Social Security is a major income source, according to 2024 Gallup data. And a 2024 AARP survey found that 20% of Americans 50 and over have no retirement savings whatsoever. While some of those people may have a little time to build nest eggs, it may be too late for others.

This tells us that living on Social Security alone is doable. But to pull it off, you’ll need to make some sacrifices.

Delay your Social Security claim for a larger monthly benefit

You can sign up for Social Security once you reach age 62, but waiting until full retirement age (FRA) will mean your monthly benefit won’t get reduced. Instead, at that point, you’ll get your complete monthly benefit based on your individual earnings history. FRA is age 67 for anyone born in 1960 or later.

You’ll also get credits for delaying your Social Security claim beyond FRA. For each year you do, up until age 70, your monthly benefit rises 8%.

A 2024 survey by Schroders found that only 10% of Americans plan to wait until age 70 to claim Social Security. If you’re willing to work a bit longer, you may be able to live on Social Security alone when you eventually sign up thanks to the additional income.

If you can’t wait until 70, try to hold off until FRA arrives. For example, if you were born in 1959, your FRA is 66 and 10 months. Claiming Social Security before then will significantly reduce your monthly benefit.

