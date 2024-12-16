I’m 61 with $179K saved up and worried about Social Security under Trump — should I find other income sources ASAP?

Imagine you’re a 61-year-old worker on the verge of retirement. You’ve managed to save $179,000 for retirement and are looking forward to putting your feet up and collecting Social Security benefits once you end your career. But political shifts — like a new presidential administration — can stir up uncertainty, especially when it comes to Social Security.

As President-elect Donald Trump nears a second term starting in 2025, retirement policy has taken a back seat to issues such as immigration, foreign policy and the broader economy. But his campaign proposals tied to Social Security — both directly and indirectly — should get attention from retirees.

While it’s impossible to predict specific outcomes, Social Security recipients should be watching for potential shifts in retirement program funding or changing priorities that could affect the solvency of the program’s trust funds.

Let’s break down what might change based on what we know so far, as well as some options for creating a richer retirement.

What could change under Trump?

Social Security benefits have historically been a political minefield. Both Democrats and Republicans tout their commitment to protecting retiree benefits while standing guard against anything that could be perceived as lowering the benefit. So, where does Trump stand?

Let’s start with one of his big campaign promises: Trump wants to end taxes on Social Security benefits. Doing so would allow beneficiaries to keep more money, however, experts believe it would also add to the program’s financial challenges by removing one of the streams that contributes to this vital safety net. Already, Social Security is facing depletion as late as 2035, potentially leaving recipients with about 83 percent of their promised benefit.

Additional Trump moves could also hasten the insolvency of Social Security trust funds, according to the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

For instance, he’s proposed eliminating taxes on tips and overtime, which could reduce payroll tax collection. Heavy tariffs on imports could stoke inflation and increase cost-of-living adjustments for beneficiaries. And his focus on deporting undocumented immigrants could reduce the number of immigrant workers paying into the Social Security trust funds.

