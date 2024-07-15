‘I’m 46, earn £32k and struggle to support my grown-up children’

How I Spend It

I grew up in foster care, so I moved from home to home – nine times in total, everywhere from Devon to Glasgow. Sometimes you’d end up moving across the country in the middle of the night, at the drop of a hat.

At 18, you’re pretty much chucked out of the care system and into the real world. While I’m lucky that some (but by no means all) of my old foster carers were nice people who I still have a close relationship with, there was certainly no “bank of mum and dad” to help me.

I didn’t really know how to “adult”, as the saying goes. I remember stuff like realising I didn’t know how to make cheese on toast, so I turned the toaster sideways and put it in that way.

I left school at 16 and went to college. A couple of years later, I got an apprenticeship as an occupational therapist. Thinking about the way I spent money back then, I didn’t have much understanding of it, and the fact you should put stuff aside for a mortgage and what have you – I just spent it.

I had my first child when I was 24, and my second three years later. I worked part-time as a shop assistant to fit around childcare. In 2012, with my kids a bit older, I was able to start working more, and I got a job as a care worker in an old people’s home.

Over the last 12 years, I’ve worked my way through the grades, getting several promotions, and now I’m a registered care manager.

In 2017, my husband and I separated, which put me into a really difficult situation financially, and of course in other ways. Caring isn’t a well-paid job, although things are a bit better now I’m in a more senior job.

In 2020, I was injured in a serious road traffic accident which left me paralysed down my right-hand side. Fortunately, having been promoted at work, after several months I was able to go back and do a role that was a bit less hands-on, more office-based.

After the accident, I was no longer able to get in and out of the bath. I don’t have a shower in my house, and I’m on a social housing list to get a bungalow, but those are rarer than hen’s teeth it seems.

I was having to pay for care workers to come in to help me with things like that. After a while, I realised it was easier to get a gym membership so that I could shower there – I don’t go to the gym, I just use it for showers.

My daughter (my youngest, about to turn 19) is at university in America now, with a sport’s scholarship, while my son (22) is a chef in a local pub, and still lives with me. Now that I’ve not got to pay for all the after school stuff and so on, and now I’m on a better (but still not great) wage, things are a bit more comfortable, but I still do track my spending very closely.

Vital Statistics

Age: 46

Pre-tax annual salary: £32,000

Post-tax monthly salary: £2,700 (but varies depending on shifts)

Rent: £890 per month

Loan payments: £47 monthly payment for a washing machine

Subscriptions: £20 gym membership, £90 electric top-up, £10 gas top-up

Day 1

Today I need to top up my electric and gas payments, as I don’t pay by direct debit. It’s £45 for electric, which I tend to do twice a month, and £10 for gas – even though the heating isn’t on, I have to keep paying to cover the daily standing charge.

I also need to fill up my car (£53.42). I’m driving every day for work, but I prefer to take the bus when I can to save money.

Continuing with my expensive day, I spend £128.43 on food shopping at Asda. I do a “big shop” like this roughly every two weeks, but now my daughter is home from university for a few weeks, and with my son living with me, this won’t last as long. I use Asda because I get a good discount with my blue light card as a key worker.

A further £47 leaves my account for my Fair for You loan. I’m making monthly payments to this non-profit lender for a washing machine. I’ve bought a number of white goods and household essentials over the years this way.

I wouldn’t be able to afford the whole sum up front, and my only other option is rip-off expensive credit. Or just not having a washing machine at all, which isn’t an option really.

In the evening, my daughter and I go to see Inside Out 2 at the cinema (£9.50), and treat ourselves to some drinks (£3.20). We like to get to the cinema when she’s over because it’s something we loved when she was younger.

She gets a cheaper ticket as my carer, too. I enjoyed it – but fell asleep a bit in the middle, I’m not a night person! Luckily the car park isn’t too expensive, at £2.50.

Total: £299.05

Day 2

It’s my daughter’s birthday soon, so I’m starting to prepare by getting her a card (£1.19) and wrapping paper (58p).

I spotted some reduced plants and pots at a local garden centre, so buy a few (£4.80). They’re nothing special, but the plants in my garden died with the hot patch last month. I also get myself an Aero for a nice little treat (£1).

Also coming out of my account today is £25 for the local disabled football team my son plays for, and £20 for my gym. As a carer, I get a cheaper membership, although – as I’ve already mentioned – I only use it for the shower.

Total: £52.57

Day 3

We’re already in need of a food top-up from Asda. I spend £19.20, mainly on fruit. I also need to top up my mobile phone, which is £20.

Later on, I visit a local nature reserve. It’s a nice place not far from me, and there’s a mile-long trail around the lake so I can go round there on my crutches, stopping at the benches every couple hundred metres. It used to be free to park, but now the council is charging £1.

Total: £40.20

Day 4

I make a payment of £4 to my TV Licensing savings card. It’s a way of spreading the cost of a TV licence.

I also get some errands done. I buy my daughter a new charm for her bracelet as her birthday present (£28), pick up two prescriptions for myself (£19.60), then call in at Halfords to buy some more screen wash for the car (£4.70). I also stop in at a garage to get a bottle of water for 80p.

Finally, I make a £10 donation to an air ambulance charity. It’s the one that took me to hospital after the accident, so I’ve given money to them ever since.

Total: £63.10

Day 5

I’m at work today, and spend 20p to use the car bridge, which knocks 20 minutes off my drive, which is well worth it.

As a bit of a treat, I get a coffee and a snack from Costa Coffee (£4.75), and pick up my daughter’s birthday cake – it’s her birthday today. It’s a vanilla strawberry sponge and costs £8.

On the way home, I get a small food top-up from the corner shop (£2.30).

I also pay £15.20 for pet insurance for my two dogs. They’re staffies crossed with yorkies, which is a weird combination, I know. I have always had the pet insurance for the eight years I’ve had them – I definitely don’t want to end up with a big bill if they were to get ill.

My “mum” savings also come out today. I give my mum £50 every month to put away and then she gives that back before Christmas so we can plan presents and celebrating.

Total: £80.45

Day 6

Annoyingly, I have to pay to park at work today. It’s £1, which is not much, but still irritating. I don’t buy anything else during the day, other than a drink from the garage (£1.20).

After work, I pick up yet another top-up shop from Asda (£23.24).

My regular credit card payment of £45 comes out of my account. I use Zopa every year to pay for my daughter’s health insurance while she is out in America, and I pay just above the minimum.

Another £40 is paid to Studio, a catalogue retailer, as I bought some personalised baby things for an old friend who just had a new arrival.

Total: £110.44

Day 7

I’m working later in the day today, so I take my nan for our once-a-month coffee morning – £2 covers entry and a game of bingo for her.

While I’m out, I pick up a book of first class stamps (£10.80) and a meal deal (£3.50). Normally I’m a packed lunch person, but I was out and about so it was easier.

Total: £16.30

Weekly total: £662.11

As told to Madeleine Ross.