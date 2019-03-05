The Lynk & Co 03 Cyan Concept Pushes 528 HP to the Front Wheels

From Road & Track

Cyan Racing, the Volvo performance division formerly known as Polestar, has been busy. It built a Lynk & Co. touring car to race in WTCR this year, and now, it's just released a new concept car for the street: The 03 Cyan concept. It's a road-going version of the touring car, with 528 horsepower going to the front wheels. We're interested.

That power comes from a heavily upgraded version of Volvo's turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, which gets to the ground via a six-speed sequential gearbox and a multi-plate clutch limited-slip differential. Torque is rated at 372 lb.-ft., which we assume is a whole lot to handle for the front wheels, even with a limited-slip.

The car also gets a wide-body kit, some massively wide 285mm section-width tires riding on 20 inch wheels, Öhlins adjustable dampers, and a bunch of aerodynamic elements to complement all that thrust. There's also six-piston calipers with 378 mm brake discs up front, and two-piston calipers with 290 mm discs out back. Curb weight comes in at 2837 pounds.

Cyan Racing says 0-62 mph comes in at 4.4 seconds, while 0-125 mph is completed in 10 seconds. The car has a top speed of 192.6 mph, and can go from 62 mph to a stop in just 98 feet. It can also pull a max lateral g-force of 1.5G, which is damn impressive.

Hopefully this thing is more than just a show piece for the Geneva Motor Show, because we'd love to drive it.

