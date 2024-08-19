LVMH Fueled Multiple Conversations During the Paris Olympics

WORKING ALL ANGLES: LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton leapfrogged over other Olympic sponsors in terms of media visibility thanks to its multipronged approach, whereas most fashion companies were mentioned mainly for designing athletic uniforms.

That’s among the key findings of a report by London-based media analytics and insights firm Commetric, which analyzed more than 1,300 English-language articles about fashion and the Olympics over the last three months.

More from WWD

It found that LVMH scored additional attention for athlete sponsorships, for a variety of Olympic paraphernalia, for dressing celebrities at the opening and closing ceremonies, and for pop-ups and events featuring its wines and cognacs.

Léon Marchand, a Louis Vuitton ambassador, carries the Olympic flame during the closing ceremony.

Echoing initial rankings of share of voice during the Games, which wound up Aug. 11, the Commetric study put LVMH ahead of Ralph Lauren, Nike, Adidas, Lululemon and others.

Commetric also analyzed nearly 6,000 Olympic-related posts on X, formerly Twitter, and found mainly admiration for LVMH’s sundry initiatives, with 43 percent of posts discussing the medal trays created by Louis Vuitton; 32 percent Dior outfits for the likes of Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Yseult and others; 25 percent the medals by Chaumet, which incorporated metal elements from the Eiffel Tower; 22 percent Berluti’s tailored outfits for the French team; 18 percent Sephora’s torch relay, and 13 percent Moët’s pop-up eatery in Paris.

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games medals by Chaumet were stored in a Louis Vuitton trunk.

According to Commetric, LVMH’s deep involvement in the Olympics, which appeal to a mass audience, went against the grain of luxury’s usual dedication to exclusivity, seen as a “central reputation pillar.”

By contrast, users on X deemed that LVMH’s presence had the biggest impact on its reputation for innovative design and superior quality.

Story continues

In addition, there were quibbles about the heavy commercialization of the Olympics, skepticism over LVMH’s claims of sustainability, and laments over “lack of authentic engagement with sports values,” Commetric noted.

But overall, “LVMH did a good job of reimagining itself for a new mass audience” by signing on as a premium partner of the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games, the study said.

Best of WWD