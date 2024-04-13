Advertisement
Luzerner Kantonalbank Reports First Quarter 2024 Earnings

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
Luzerner Kantonalbank (VTX:LUKN) First Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: CHF149.9m (up 6.1% from 1Q 2023).

  • Net income: CHF74.8m (up 22% from 1Q 2023).

  • Profit margin: 50% (up from 43% in 1Q 2023). The increase in margin was primarily driven by lower expenses.

  • EPS: CHF1.52.

earnings-and-revenue-history
All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Luzerner Kantonalbank Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 4.0% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 1.9% growth forecast for the Banks industry in Switzerland.

Performance of the Swiss Banks industry.

The company's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Luzerner Kantonalbank has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

