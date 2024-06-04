Luxking Group Holdings (SGX:BKK) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Luxking Group Holdings (SGX:BKK) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Luxking Group Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = CN¥21m ÷ (CN¥310m - CN¥161m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Luxking Group Holdings has an ROCE of 14%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Commercial Services industry average of 8.2% it's much better.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings , check out these free graphs detailing revenue and cash flow performance of Luxking Group Holdings.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Luxking Group Holdings is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 9,824% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Luxking Group Holdings has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 52%, which we'd consider pretty high. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Bottom Line

To bring it all together, Luxking Group Holdings has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 31% return over the last three years. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Luxking Group Holdings can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One final note, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Luxking Group Holdings (including 2 which are a bit unpleasant) .

