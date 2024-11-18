Lumax Industries Ltd (BOM:517206) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth ...

Release Date: November 14, 2024
Positive Points
Lumax Industries Ltd (BOM:517206) reported a 26% year-on-year growth in quarterly revenues, indicating strong performance.
The company has a robust order book of approximately 2,900 crores, with 87% dedicated to LED lighting, showcasing a strong market position.
There is a positive outlook for the two-wheeler segment, driven by rising rural demand and government support for electric vehicles.
The company has successfully expanded its wallet share with existing models and customers, securing participation in new model launches.
Lumax Industries Ltd (BOM:517206) is well-positioned to benefit from advancements in automotive lighting technologies, aligning with safety and regulatory standards.
Negative Points
The company faced challenges in the passenger vehicle segment, with a low single-digit growth expectation for the full year.
EBITDA margin for Q2 FY25 stood at 7.7%, a decrease from the previous year, impacted by losses in the cooling business.
There are concerns about the slow pace of growth in the commercial vehicle segment, with short-term challenges persisting.
The company is experiencing lower capacity utilization in some plants, affecting profitability.
There are headwinds in the passenger vehicle market, with potential inventory corrections at the OEM levels expected in the near term.
Q & A Highlights
Q: Could you provide an update on the current operational status of the second plant? A: The plant is operating at 55-60% capacity utilization for phase one, primarily serving Mahindra and Mahindra, and Tata Motors. We expect capacity utilization to increase to 80% next financial year with significant orders from Tata, Volkswagen, and Mahindra. (Respondent: Unidentified_5)
Q: Can we expect margin improvement in the remaining half of this year given that 87% of our order book is towards LED? A: While 87% of the order book is LED, only 30% will contribute to revenue in FY25. We expect margin expansion next year, surpassing 10% operating EBITDA margins due to higher LED penetration and operational efficiencies. (Respondent: Unidentified_5)
Q: What is the outlook for growth in the second half of this year? A: We expect a 15-20% growth for the full year FY25, with a stronger growth momentum anticipated in FY26, potentially upwards of 20%, driven by new model launches and increased capacity utilization. (Respondent: Unidentified_5)
Q: Are there any plans to reduce the company's debt? A: The company does not plan to raise further debt and aims to start reducing the overall debt burden in FY26. (Respondent: Unidentified_5)
Q: Can you provide some color on the competitive landscape in the automotive lighting industry? A: The lighting industry is highly competitive with both domestic and global players. In two-wheelers, competition includes Minda and Fiem, while in four-wheelers, global players like Valeo and Koito are present. Lumax is focusing on increasing its market share across major OEMs. (Respondent: Unidentified_2)
