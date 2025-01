(Reuters) - Lufthansa said on Wednesday it had agreed to receive a stake of 10% in Latvian airline AirBaltic, as the German airline seeks to strengthen its international network.

The stake will be issued in the form of convertible shares currently at a subscription price of 14 million euros, but the stake size maybe subject to change depending on the pricing of AirBaltic's IPO.

