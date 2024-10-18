LTIMindtree Ltd (BOM:540005) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth Amid ...

Revenue: USD 1.13 billion, 2.8% sequential growth, 4.7% year-on-year growth in dollar terms.

Constant Currency Growth: 3.3% quarter-on-quarter, 4.4% year-on-year.

EBIT Margin: 15.5%, an improvement of 50 basis points sequentially.

Net Profit Margin: 13.3%.

Order Inflow: TCV of USD 1.3 billion.

Net Forex Gain: USD 9 million.

Investment Income: INR 212 crores.

Effective Tax Rate: 35.8%.

Reported PAT: INR 1,252 crores.

Basic EPS: INR 42.3.

DSO: 60 days, total DSO at 81 days.

Operating Cash Flow to PAT: 74.2%.

Free Cash Flow to PAT: 54.5%.

Cash and Investment Balances: USD 1.43 billion.

Return on Equity: 33.8%.

Interim Dividend: INR 20 per equity share.

Headcount: Over 84,000, with 2,500+ employees added during the quarter.

LTM Attrition: 14.5%.

Release Date: October 17, 2024

Positive Points

LTIMindtree Ltd (BOM:540005) reported a sequential growth of 2.8% in US dollar terms, with Q2 revenue standing at USD1.13 billion.

The company secured a USD200 million plus TCV over a five-year period through vendor consolidation and long-term revenue commitments.

LTIMindtree Ltd (BOM:540005) experienced strong hiring, adding over 2,500 employees during the quarter, and opened 22 new logos.

The EBIT margin improved by 50 basis points sequentially to 15.5%, and the net profit margin was at 13.3%.

The company has a robust large deal pipeline, with several deals nearing final decisions, and a Q2 order inflow of USD1.3 billion TCV.

Negative Points

The company anticipates seasonal headwinds in Q3 due to furloughs and fewer billing days, which may moderate growth momentum.

Wage hikes for all employees in Q3 are expected to put pressure on margins, with an estimated impact of approximately 200 basis points.

The top 6 to 10 client bucket has seen a decline in revenue, raising concerns about client-specific issues.

The operating cash flow to PAT ratio decreased to 74.2% from 109.9% in Q1, indicating a decline in cash flow efficiency.

The discretionary spend from clients remains on hold, with no significant change expected in the near term.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an update on the deal pipeline and the nature of the deals? Are there more short-cycle deals compared to the last quarter? A: The large deal pipeline remains strong, currently over $5 billion. We are seeing significant traction in the BFSI vertical, characterized by both short-cycle and long-term deals. The pipeline includes a mix of large deals, new logos, and preferred supplier agreements, reflecting a combination of vendor consolidation and increased discretionary spending. - Sudhir Chaturvedi, President - Sales

Q: What is causing the softness in the top 6 to 10 client bucket? A: We focus on the top 40 clients rather than quarter-to-quarter fluctuations. Sequential growth is observed across all client segments, including the top 5, top 10, top 20, and top 40. The concentration risk is slightly reduced, and account mining is working well. - Debashis Chatterjee, CEO

Q: What is the expected impact of the wage hike on margins in Q3, and what are the offsetting factors? A: The wage hike impact is approximately 200 basis points. This will be partly offset by continued operational efficiencies and growth initiatives. However, it will not fully negate the impact. - Vipul Chandra, CFO

Q: Are furloughs expected to be similar to last year, and which areas are showing weakness? A: Furloughs are expected to return to regular levels, unlike last year's higher-than-anticipated levels. Growth is observed across all segments, but travel and travel tech could perform better due to specific client dependencies. The large deal in the manufacturing vertical is already transitioning and will ramp up in Q3. - Debashis Chatterjee, CEO

Q: What is the outlook for the BFSI vertical, and are there specific areas of focus? A: Growth in BFSI is broad-based, driven by cost takeout and efficiency-oriented deals. We are seeing traction in governance, regulatory, and compliance areas. Discretionary spending remains cautious, with no significant change from the last quarter. - Debashis Chatterjee, CEO

Q: How is the high-tech vertical performing, and what is the outlook? A: The high-tech vertical continues to focus on cost takeout, with growth coming from both software and hardware vendors. Despite some layoffs in the tech sector, our portfolio is performing well, and we expect continued growth. - Debashis Chatterjee, CEO

Q: What is the near-term outlook for growth and margins? A: We are cautiously optimistic about maintaining momentum into Q3, despite seasonal headwinds and furloughs. Wage hikes will impact margins, but operational efficiencies and growth will help offset some of the impact. - Debashis Chatterjee, CEO and Vipul Chandra, CFO

Q: How is the company addressing the increase in on-site headcount mix? A: The increase in on-site headcount is not a strategic lever but a result of specific business deals. We do not expect significant fluctuations and will continue to manage this based on business needs. - Nachiket Deshpande, COO

