LT Foods Ltd (BOM:532783) Q2 FY25 Earnings Call Highlights: Revenue Growth and Margin Expansion ...

Consolidated Revenue (H1 FY25): INR4,222 crores, up 12% from INR3,781 crores in H1 FY23.

Gross Profit (H1 FY25): INR1,428 crores; Gross Profit Margin expanded by 160 bps to 33.8%.

EBITDA (H1 FY25): INR514 crores, increased by 7%; EBITDA Margin decreased by 50 bps to 12.2%.

Profit After Tax (H1 FY25): INR306 crores, up 4% from INR295 crores last year.

Earnings Per Share (H1 FY25): INR8.71, increased by 3% from INR8.45 in H1 FY24.

Cash Profit (H1 FY25): INR393 crores, up 7% from INR366 crores last year.

Net Debt (H1 FY25): INR546 crores, reduced from INR569 crores in the previous half year.

Return on Capital Employed (H1 FY25): 20.8%, down from 21.6% in H1 FY24.

Return on Equity (H1 FY25): 17.1%, compared to 19.5% in H1 FY24.

Debt-to-Equity Ratio (H1 FY25): 0.2%.

Debt-to-EBITDA Ratio (H1 FY25): 0.8%, compared to 0.7% last year.

Current Ratio (H1 FY25): Improved to 2.5% from 2.4% in H1 FY24.

Net Working Capital Days (H1 FY25): 195 days, up from 174 days in H1 FY24.

Consolidated Revenue (Q2 FY25): INR2,134 crores, up 7% from INR1,992 crores last year.

Gross Profit (Q2 FY25): Increased by 17%; Gross Profit Margin up 320 bps to 34.1%.

EBITDA (Q2 FY25): INR256 crores, flat year-on-year; EBITDA Margin at 12%.

Profit Before Tax (Q2 FY25): INR199 crores, down 6% from INR211 crores last year.

Profit After Tax (Q2 FY25): INR151 crores, decreased by 4% from INR157 crores last year.

Earnings Per Share (Q2 FY25): INR4.3, decreased by 5% from INR4.5 in Q2 FY24.