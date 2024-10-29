LT Foods Ltd (BOM:532783) Q2 FY25 Earnings Call Highlights: Revenue Growth and Margin Expansion ...

GuruFocus.com

  • Consolidated Revenue (H1 FY25): INR4,222 crores, up 12% from INR3,781 crores in H1 FY23.

  • Gross Profit (H1 FY25): INR1,428 crores; Gross Profit Margin expanded by 160 bps to 33.8%.

  • EBITDA (H1 FY25): INR514 crores, increased by 7%; EBITDA Margin decreased by 50 bps to 12.2%.

  • Profit After Tax (H1 FY25): INR306 crores, up 4% from INR295 crores last year.

  • Earnings Per Share (H1 FY25): INR8.71, increased by 3% from INR8.45 in H1 FY24.

  • Cash Profit (H1 FY25): INR393 crores, up 7% from INR366 crores last year.

  • Net Debt (H1 FY25): INR546 crores, reduced from INR569 crores in the previous half year.

  • Return on Capital Employed (H1 FY25): 20.8%, down from 21.6% in H1 FY24.

  • Return on Equity (H1 FY25): 17.1%, compared to 19.5% in H1 FY24.

  • Debt-to-Equity Ratio (H1 FY25): 0.2%.

  • Debt-to-EBITDA Ratio (H1 FY25): 0.8%, compared to 0.7% last year.

  • Current Ratio (H1 FY25): Improved to 2.5% from 2.4% in H1 FY24.

  • Net Working Capital Days (H1 FY25): 195 days, up from 174 days in H1 FY24.

  • Consolidated Revenue (Q2 FY25): INR2,134 crores, up 7% from INR1,992 crores last year.

  • Gross Profit (Q2 FY25): Increased by 17%; Gross Profit Margin up 320 bps to 34.1%.

  • EBITDA (Q2 FY25): INR256 crores, flat year-on-year; EBITDA Margin at 12%.

  • Profit Before Tax (Q2 FY25): INR199 crores, down 6% from INR211 crores last year.

  • Profit After Tax (Q2 FY25): INR151 crores, decreased by 4% from INR157 crores last year.

  • Earnings Per Share (Q2 FY25): INR4.3, decreased by 5% from INR4.5 in Q2 FY24.

  • Cash Profit (Q2 FY25): INR196 crores, up 1%.

Release Date: October 24, 2024

Positive Points

  • LT Foods Ltd (BOM:532783) reported a 12% increase in consolidated revenue for the first half of FY25, driven by strong sales in the Basmati, Specialty, and health segments.

  • Gross profit margin expanded by 160 basis points to 33.8%, indicating improved profitability.

  • The company achieved a 7% increase in EBITDA to INR514 crores, showcasing operational efficiency.

  • Net debt decreased to INR546 crores from INR569 crores, reflecting improved financial health.

  • The company is expanding its product portfolio by launching Jasmine rice globally, which has shown positive market reception.

Negative Points

  • EBITDA margin decreased by 50 basis points to 12.2%, partly due to increased freight costs.

  • Profit after tax grew by only 4%, indicating slower bottom-line growth compared to revenue.

  • Return on equity decreased to 17.1% from 19.5% in the previous year, suggesting reduced shareholder returns.

  • Inventory days increased to 195 days from 174, indicating potential inefficiencies in inventory management.

  • The company faced a 4% decrease in PAT for Q2 FY25, highlighting challenges in maintaining quarterly profitability.

