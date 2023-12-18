LSB Industries, Inc.'s (NYSE:LXU) Low P/E No Reason For Excitement

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 17x, you may consider LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) as a highly attractive investment with its 6.9x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

Recent times haven't been advantageous for LSB Industries as its earnings have been falling quicker than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the dismal earnings performance to persist, which has repressed the P/E. If you still like the company, you'd want its earnings trajectory to turn around before making any decisions. Or at the very least, you'd be hoping the earnings slide doesn't get any worse if your plan is to pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Is There Any Growth For LSB Industries?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as depressed as LSB Industries' is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market decidedly.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 45%. Unfortunately, that's brought it right back to where it started three years ago with EPS growth being virtually non-existent overall during that time. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should bring diminished returns, with earnings decreasing 50% as estimated by the eight analysts watching the company. That's not great when the rest of the market is expected to grow by 10%.

With this information, we are not surprised that LSB Industries is trading at a P/E lower than the market. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

The Bottom Line On LSB Industries' P/E

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

As we suspected, our examination of LSB Industries' analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Having said that, be aware LSB Industries is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored.

