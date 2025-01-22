LS2-Powered 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Restomod Shines On Bring A Trailer

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This car is part of The Arizona Car Week Collection from 911r.

This 1969 Chevrolet Camaro coupe, equipped with a high-performance Wegner Automotive LS2 V8 and Tremec six-speed manual transmission, offers a seamless fusion of vintage muscle car aesthetics and modern engineering. Part of The Arizona Car Week Collection from 911r, this Camaro is a masterfully executed restomod designed to impress on the road and at shows.

The Camaro’s exterior is finished in a sleek metallic gray, accented by exposed carbon fiber components from Anvil Auto, including the cowl induction hood, decklid, and rear spoiler. Powder-coated black bumpers and billet trim pieces further enhance the styling, while Fesler flush-mounted glass gives the car a modern touch. The widened rear wheel wells accommodate 18″ Forgeline wheels with satin black centers and dark gray lips, wrapped in Nitto Extreme ZR and Drag tires for an aggressive stance.

Under the hood, the LS2 V8 delivers thrilling performance with upgrades including 0821-spec cylinder heads, a high-performance camshaft, long-tube headers, and a fabricated oil cooler. Paired with a Detroit Speed 9″ rear end with a Truetrac differential and 4.56:1 gears, the drivetrain offers exhilarating acceleration and smooth shifts through the T56 manual transmission. A dual exhaust system with Flowmaster mufflers provides a commanding soundtrack.

The car rides on a Wayne Due C4-style front subframe with adjustable AFCO coilovers and a four-link rear suspension featuring an Apex Pro-TA torque arm. Baer front calipers and slotted/drilled rotors ensure exceptional braking performance.

Inside, Recaro front seats and a contoured rear bench are trimmed in black cloth, while billet accents and Fesler vents add a refined touch. Modern amenities include Vintage Air climate control, a Helix Bluetooth infotainment system, and a premium JL Audio sound system. A four-point roll bar and AutoMeter Pro-Comp gauges complete the driver-focused cabin.

With just 4,400 miles since its build, this Camaro combines classic design, modern technology, and breathtaking performance. Don’t miss the opportunity to own this one-of-a-kind restomod during Arizona Car Week 2025.

