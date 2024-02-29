Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Price Targets

Investors in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) had a good week, as its shares rose 4.8% to close at US$239 following the release of its annual results. Results were roughly in line with estimates, with revenues of US$86b and statutory earnings per share of US$13.20. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

See our latest analysis for Lowe's Companies

Taking into account the latest results, Lowe's Companies' 31 analysts currently expect revenues in 2025 to be US$84.7b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to decrease 8.8% to US$12.25 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$85.5b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$12.87 in 2025. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a minor downgrade to their earnings per share forecasts.

Despite cutting their earnings forecasts,the analysts have lifted their price target 5.7% to US$248, suggesting that these impacts are not expected to weigh on the stock's value in the long term. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Lowe's Companies at US$280 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$196. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Story continues

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that revenue is expected to reverse, with a forecast 2.0% annualised decline to the end of 2025. That is a notable change from historical growth of 6.1% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 5.3% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Lowe's Companies' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Although our data does suggest that Lowe's Companies' revenue is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Lowe's Companies analysts - going out to 2027, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Lowe's Companies is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those can't be ignored...

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.