Lowered Guidance Sends Harley-Davidson Stock South

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) is a Milwaukee-based company that manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and around the world. Shares of the motorcycle manufacturer have fallen 17% month-over-month as of close on Thursday, October 24, 2024. Meanwhile, the stock is down 12% in the year-to-date period at the time of this writing.

The company saw its stock fall after it provided a downward revision to its full-year forecast. For its 2024 outlook, Harley-Davidson projected that motorcycle revenue will be down 14% to 16% - compared to its previous forecast which was a 5% to 9% decline. Meanwhile, operating profit margins are expected to be reported between 7.5% and 8.5%. Previously, operating profit was projected to reach a margin of 10.6% to 11.6%.

“We are expecting further interest rates reductions and improved customer confidence will provide the industry with a needed tailwinds,” said Harley-Davidson chief executive officer (CEO) Jochen Zeitz. Moreover, Zeitz said that he was “optimistic” about the likelihood for improved results in fiscal 2025.

Read:

The company reported third quarter (Q3) fiscal 2024 earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 – down from $1.38 in the prior year period. This reflected lower volumes in Harley-Davidson’s major markets. It suffered a 10% retail sales decline in North America.

Shares of Harley-Davidson currently possess a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.4. That puts the motorcycle manufacturer in very favourable value territory at the time of this writing. Moreover, it offers a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, representing a 2.18% yield.