Lower pay rises likely due to Budget tax increases, Rachel Reeves admits

Tax rises in the Budget are likely to hit workers in the pocket with lower pay rises, Rachel Reeves has admitted.

The Chancellor acknowledged her decision to raise national insurance contributions (NIC) for employers could impact wage growth for private sector workers, or companies will have to absorb costs.

Ms Reeves also said she did not want to repeat the £40 billion tax rises she implemented in her first Budget “ever again”.

Choices made by Ms Reeves will see the overall tax burden reach a record 38.3% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2027-28, the highest since 1948.

(PA Graphics)

Despite Labour’s promises to protect “working people”, a £25.7 billion increase in national insurance contributions paid by employers is likely to reduce wages and lead to job losses, something Ms Reeves herself admitted.

Asked about the consequences of the move, the Chancellor told BBC Breakfast: “I said that it will have consequences.

“It will mean that businesses will have to absorb some of this through profits and it is likely to mean that wage increases might be slightly less than they otherwise would have been.”

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecasts that by 2026-27, some 76% of the total cost of the NICs increase is passed on through lower real wages – a combination of a squeeze on pay rises and increased prices.

The measure could also lead to the equivalent of around 50,000 average-hour jobs being lost, the watchdog said.

Ms Reeves later suggested the tax rise was not an easy choice, telling BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Look, what alternative was there? We had a £22 billion black hole in the public finances.”

The Chancellor insisted ministers had “protected the smallest businesses” from the tax hike, and had stood firm on its promise not to raise the key taxes on “working people” – national insurance, income tax and VAT.

Ms Reeves plans to pour more public cash into schools, hospitals, transport and housing – and will change the way government debt is measured to allow her greater borrowing flexibility.

“This Budget was to wipe the slate clean after the mismanagement and the cover-up of the previous government,” Ms Reeves told Times Radio.

She added: “I had to make big choices. I don’t want to repeat a Budget like this ever again, but it was necessary to get our public finances and our public services on a stable trajectory.”

The Chancellor was also unable to say whether her pledge at the Budget to raise income tax thresholds after 2028 was guaranteed.

“I’m not going to be able to write future budgets,” she said.

Shadow chancellor Jeremy Hunt meanwhile said his counterpart had angered many people, who felt she had not lived up to the spirit of Labour’s manifesto promises not to increase taxes for working people.

