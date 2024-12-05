Lowe’s and 5 More Companies Set To Raise Prices on These Popular Items Due to Trump’s Tariffs

LindaJoHeilman / iStock.com

Retailers like Best Buy, Lowes and Walmart are popular with consumers because they sell some of the most coveted products people want and need at affordable prices. If you enjoy buying such things as clothing, furniture, household appliances and toys, you may want to do so before President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January 2025.

One of Trump’s most talked about campaign promises has been the tariffs he plans to impose on goods imported into the U.S. from countries such as China, Mexico and even Canada.

While the intention may come from the right place — to shift more production out of those countries and into the U.S. — in the meantime, many companies will most likely have to pass the cost of those tariffs onto the consumer.

The companies poised to raise prices are those that make many of the most popular products consumers buy, according to a study by the National Retail Federation (NRF)’s, “Estimated Impacts of Proposed Tariffs on Imports: Apparel, Toys, Furniture, Household Appliances, Footwear and Travel Goods” states, “[A] universal 10-20% tariff on imports from all foreign countries and an additional 60-100% tariff on imports specifically from China – would impact these six consumer products categories: apparel, toys, furniture, household appliances, footwear and travel goods.”

Trump’s incoming White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, tried to soothe consumers’ worries, telling Business Insider that in his first term as President, Trump also instituted tariffs on China with little inflation impact. However, they were not as significant and they also didn’t result in any of the promised manufacturing jobs, according to AP News.

According to the Tax Foundation, the economic impact of Trump’s tariffs would generate $1.2 trillion in tax revenue from 2025 through 2034, but it would actually reduce gross domestic product (GDP) by almost half a percent and reduce jobs by nearly 345,000. It added, “Our estimates do not capture the effects of retaliation, nor the additional harms that would stem from starting a global trade war.” Furthermore, the NRF estimated these tariffs will reduce consumers’ buying power by multiple billions.

Here are six retailers poised to raise prices on these popular items you purchase regularly.

Best Buy

The electronics retailer foresees having to raise prices if tariffs go into effect in the new year, according to Supply Chain Dive. Best Buy CEO Corie Barry told analysts in an earnings call, “Typically, in history, this ends up being some kind of costs that are shared,” adding that, “of course, we see that the customer ends up bearing some of the cost of tariffs, and we’ve seen this before.”