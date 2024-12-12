Low Costs, High Potential: 10 Best Countries for Young Entrepreneurs

JLco - Julia Amaral / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Starting a business as a young entrepreneur isn’t just about having a great idea. It’s also about being in the right place to make it happen.

Hostinger’s latest study ranks the top countries for early-age entrepreneurs based on factors like startup costs, ease of doing business and setup time.

Check Out: 5 Side Hustles That Can Earn You an Extra $1,000 Before 2025

Learn More: Why Skipping a Financial Advisor Could Be Your Biggest Money Mistake

Here are the 10 countries that are the most startup-friendly for young founders.

Earning passive income doesn't need to be difficult. You can start this week.

Canada

Canada takes the top spot for many reasons. The cost to start a business is only $236, and the time required to start a business is two days.

Plus, the ease of doing business index ranks high at 98 out of 100. The average age of startup founders in Canada is 25. One of the startup industries is energy and environment.

Consider This: 15 Games That Pay Instantly to Your Cash App Account

Israel

In Israel, the average age of startup founders is 25, but starting a business takes slightly over two weeks — about 16.6 days. The cost is higher, yet not unreasonable, at $2,647. Leading startup sectors include hardware and internet of things (IoT).

India

Starting a business in India isn’t quite as easy as Canada or Israel with a score of 60 out of 100. However the startup costs are manageable at $1,036 and the time required to start a business is only 1.5 days.

The average age of startup founders is 27. The leading startup industry in India is edtech.

Germany

The average age of startup founders in Germany is a little higher at 30. Starting a business there takes four days.

Ease of doing business and the country’s startup friendliness are on the lower side, but startup costs are reasonable at $1,071.

Major business hubs include Berlin and Munich, and one of the top startup industries is software and data.

Nigeria

Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy and has a thriving foodtech industry. It’s also poised to become one of the world’s top five economies by 2075, according to Goldman Sachs.

The cost to start a business is $679, and the time required to start a business is 8.5 days. However, the country startup friendliness index is quite low at around 2.

Singapore

A business-friendly environment and supportive government policies are among what draws young entrepreneurs to Singapore. The average age of startup founders is 33, and it takes only $315 to start a business.

However, the time required to get a business off the ground is just under two weeks or 13 days. Top startup industries are foodtech, fintech and ecommerce and retail.